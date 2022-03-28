BENNINGTON — Rock versus windshield. Car versus rock hurler. And now it’s the state versus Holden Gates, 21, of Hoosick Falls, N.Y., and Skylar Barker, 18, of Bennington, arrested in separate incidents when their ongoing dispute came to a head.
Each is charged with one count of aggravated assault with a weapon. The mayhem began when Barker allegedly injured a woman March 24, according to sworn documents in the Criminal Division of Bennington court. One woman had words with a passenger in a vehicle driven by Barker, and when she opened the door to confront the passenger, Barker put the car in reverse and dragged the woman.
Three days later, on Sunday, police responded to multiple 911 calls for a person hit by a car on Main Street.
Witnesses reported seeing Barker and another person on the Main Street sidewalk, when a car driven by Gates slowed and turned toward the sidewalk. Barker then moved in the direction of the vehicle and “appeared to be holding something and was about to throw it,” when the car accelerated onto the sidewalk and hit Barker head-on, lifting him onto the hood and throwing him onto the sidewalk, according to witnesses.
Gates was arrested on the scene. He later told police that Barker threw a rock at his windshield, causing him to panic. Gates’ car had a large hole in the windshield with what appeared to be handprints in blood sliding across the hood and into the glass. Police recovered a large rock at the scene.
Barker was taken to Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for his injuries. While there, police informed him that he was being arrested. Barker then became enraged and fled the hospital room. Subsequently, while being detained, Barker allegedly spit blood at the police officer restraining him.
Barker and Gates both face a penalty of up to 15 years behind bars and a $10,000 fine in convicted.
Gates is being held without bail at the Marble Valley Regional Correctional Facility in Rutland. Barker was released on the condition of a 24/7 curfew. Both men cannot contact or harass anyone involved.