BENNINGTON — With the need for mental health services climbing significantly in Vermont and across the nation — reflected in rising suicide rates, opiate overdoses, emergency services and more — the state will launch a simplified, three-digit phone and text hotline next week to enable people in crisis and their loved ones to find help.
“On July 16, 2022, we in Vermont will join the rest of the United States in launching the 988, the new three-digit number for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline,” the Vermont Department of Health announced on its web page. “This service provides compassionate, accessible care and supports for anyone experiencing mental health related distress.”
People in crisis and their family members will be able to call or text 988, and speak directly with a local or regional counselor. This process has been in place using 800-273-8255 to contact the National Suicide Prevention Hotline. But that number is harder to remember, has required paging at night rather than 24-7 immediate counseling access, and not always used local counselors to take calls.
“Nobody should be sitting up … feeling isolated and alone,” said Alison Krompf, deputy commissioner of the Vermont Department of Mental Health. “The people who do these jobs want to talk to you.”
Although still referred to as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 988 is neither national (counselors are now local) nor strictly suicide-focused. The new three-digit hotline accepts calls, texts and chats from anyone who needs support for a suicidal, mental health and/or substance use crisis, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
In addition, 988 will provide crisis resources that are separate from the public safety focus of 911. To protect privacy, people contacting 988 are not required to provide any personal information to receive services, SAMHSA said. That is important to some who don’t want police or an ambulance dispatched or for their neighbors to know they are in emotional distress.
All 50 states and the territories are expected to implement 988 on July 16, although questions have been raised about preparedness in some areas. But Vermont is a “go” to launch, having spent the past several years preparing, Krompf said.
• 988 will accept calls from anyone who needs support for a suicidal, mental health and/or substance use crisis. People can also contact 988 if they are concerned about a loved one in crisis.
• 988 will offer callers multiple languages, although text or chat are provided in English only.
• Callers in Vermont who dial 988 will be connected with in-state operators when available.
• Access is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The 988 project got off the ground with federal funding, but relies on a state appropriation — $440,000 this year, with additional mental health block grant funding going forward, Krompf said.
She said the state certified local counselors to staff the 800-hotline several years ago to prepare for the 988 system coming online. That phone line is staffed (and will continue to be staffed) by two mental health community organizations in Vermont, with backup from a New Hampshire office when local counselors are tied up with callers.
Demand for the service has risen sharply. Krompt said the hotline received about 130 to 150 calls per month in 2019; after COVID hit, calls increased to more than 300 monthly in fall 2020 and early 2021; last January the number peaked at 528, but had dropped to 396 in April. Krompf said demand for the new 988 program is expected to jump 30 percent when people learn about the service.
Still, she said, this state is prepared to handle the demand that is expected after the launch, adding, “Vermont is in pretty good shape.”