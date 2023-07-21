BENNINGTON — A developmentally disabled 21-year-old Woodford man is being held without bail after he was arraigned on four counts of lewd and lascivious conduct with a child, sexual exploitation-luring, lewd and lascivious conduct, and indecent material to a minor.
A judge in the case initially released Hughes into the custody of United Counseling Service caseworkers on a 24/7 residential curfew but reversed herself after a last-minute call from the Director of UCS barring the UCS employees from serving as legal custodians in the case.
The defendant's mother, sitting in the gallery's front row, screamed out and cried as the judge reversed course.
“You didn’t help me,” she screamed in frustration at one of the UCS workers after the reversal. “You didn’t help my son.”
Thomas Jay Hughes, sitting at the defense table with his head bowed, glancing back at family members and his UCS counselors every few minutes, pleaded not guilty on all four counts through his defense attorney, Kate Lamson. Lamson argued passionately to allow Hughes to remain in a shared housing program with conditions, including a round-the-clock curfew, after prosecutor Robert Plunkett had requested Hughes be held without bail for the safety of the community. Plunkett noted the seriousness of the charges, and Hughes’ long history of abuse and violence in Bennington County, some going back to when he was a juvenile.
Hughes was charged late last year in two separate, violent incidents against both his mother and his stepfather. He was later found not competent in both cases after mental health evaluations found him to be “intellectually and developmentally disabled” and a “danger of harm to others.” A commitment order said Hughes was “in need of custody, care, and habilitation.” Bennington Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady ordered Hughes back in April to be “committed” to the custody of the Vermont Department of Disabilities, Aging, and Independent Living. He was placed in a shared residential home program administered by the UCS.
This latest case — which brought Hughes to court Friday — allegedly happened just before that residential commitment started.
According to police affidavits in the most recent case, the mother of an underage victim called the Department of Children and Families in early April to report that a friend of the victim sent text messages and made calls soliciting the victim for sex. The mother said the friend also sent lewd photographs and videos of himself.
Police investigated the claims and arrested Hughes at his shared home in Woodford this Thursday. He was given a citation to appear in Bennington for Friday’s hearing.
McDonald-Cady was prepared to use the court’s discretion in releasing Hughes into the custody of two members of his care team at UCS after a brief recess, despite the state’s pointed objections, after the two UCS workers told the judge they would act as Hughes custodians.
McDonald-Cady was getting ready to end the hearing, going over his conditions of his release, when one of the two UCS workers in the courtroom frantically tried to signal either the judge or the defense attorney that they had both just received a phone call from the director of UCS barring them from acting as Hughes custodian in the criminal case. After a long, confused pause, McDonald-Cady asked Lamson if she had any other ideas. “No, your honor,” Lamson said as she sat back down.
Plunkett then stood up and re-requested the hold without bail, which McDonald-Cady granted.
“Things have changed significantly here,” the judge said. “The defendant will now be held without bail to protect the public.”
Hughes's mother began crying and shaking loudly. At the same time, Hughes, still sitting at the defense table, also started to cry. He looked back at his mother and both counselors, extended his arm towards his residential counselor, holding out his open hand, reaching, calling out to his mother as she continued screaming, asking to say goodbye.
“I’m not leaving until I say goodbye to my mother,” he yelled.
“Go back there,” she yelled back to him. “Be a good boy, and don’t get in more trouble.”
Hughes then stood up and was immediately removed by court personnel as his mother’s cries filled the courtroom.
“He was ready to walk out of here with you,” she wailed to the worker beside her. “I don’t understand. Why didn’t you help us? You didn’t do anything to help.”
After a few moments, she stood up and apologized to the UCS workers, saying, “I know you tried. I’m sorry.” She turned and hugged them both as she made her way out of the courtroom.
Hughes currently faces a maximum of 13 years if convicted on all charges. McDonald-Cady asked the clerk to schedule a weight of evidence hearing as soon as possible. Due to his prior mental health status, a new psychological examination will most likely follow shortly.