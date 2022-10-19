MANCHESTER — Select Board members are still open to ideas on what to do with town property at 301 Depot St. — and developers are welcome to make proposals once the current lease is expired.
The Select Board, by unanimous vote Tuesday night, authorized interim Town Manager Leslie Perra to advertise a request for proposals for the property once Manchester Designer Outlet’s lease expires March 31. That vote followed a half-hour executive session.
As Board Chairman Ivan Beattie clarified, the motion does not confine interested bidders to any specific concept, or require that it involve the entire parcel and its three existing structures.
“We want people to suggest to us what they want to see there. We don’t want to be restrictive,” Beattie said.
“Be creative,” board member Jan Nolan added.
For months, town officials, residents and concerned citizens have been meeting on an ad-hoc basis to brainstorm solutions for the Depot Street property — formerly the site of Town Hall and the Manchester Police Department until both moved to their present home. With the Manchester Designer Outlets’ lease expiring, the town faces a choice of whether to sell the parcel or use it to leverage the construction of much-needed workforce housing.
The 1.91-acre lot, which extends back to Center Hill Road and is abutted by retail development to its east and west, is assessed by the town at $1.9 million.
Officials had contemplated moving the town offices back to Depot Street as a way to guarantee a long-term tenant for the project, increase foot traffic on the street and allow the Community Food Cupboard to expand at the current town offices. But the Select Board scuttled that possibility last month, citing the cost and several other potential drawbacks.
Officials believe the Depot Street property could succeed as a mixed-use development of about 40 units, with commercial tenants and mixed-income housing at market and workforce rental rates. It’s also thought the site could benefit from a recent change in state law, which exempts high-density housing projects in designated neighborhood development areas from Act 250 review, so long as certain conditions are met.
The site also presents challenges. A recent study suggests the base flood stage is as much as 4 feet higher than previously believed. And some residents are concerned the scale and design of a multifamily development would be out of character with its surroundings.
The town has been in discussions with Manchester Designer Outlets about the property, as the lease includes a right of first refusal for the retail development company founded by the Hauben family. At present, just one of the three buildings is occupied.
“At this point, it appears there’s no movement in that direction, and we need to get out in front of this prior to the expiration of the current lease agreement,” Beattie said Tuesday. “We wanted to give that proposal every opportunity to be successful but it probably looks like at this point it’s not going to be … so it’s time to move forward.”
Meanwhile, community input on addressing the lack of housing in Manchester, including the Depot Street site, is still being sought. A community forum scheduled for 5 p.m. on Wednesday will include state and local officials and a question and answer session, with the Depot Street site among the topics on the agenda.