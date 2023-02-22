BENNINGTON — A New York City-based developer wants to create housing units and possibly retail space in the historic Bradford Mill, pending results of an ongoing environmental assessment of the 757 Main St. property.
Jim Henderson, an environmental planner with the Bennington County Regional Commission, said developer Stefan Bohdanowycz seeks to purchase the mill — much of which dates to the mid-19th century — from the Lauzon family, operators of Lauzon Machine and Engineering at the site since the early 1960s.
Henderson said the prospective buyer is participating in a grant-funded program that pays for an assessment of brownfield parcels used in the past for industrial or other purposes. The goal is to identify contamination issues that require remediation and prepare an action plan for that work.
LIABILITY ADDRESSED
Participation in the program also can release the buyer from liability stemming from past contamination of the property, once an approved remediation plan is completed.
Bohdanowycz, who could not be reached for comment, has experience creating housing in the New York area in old industrial buildings, Henderson said, and has been keeping in regular communication with BCRC about the ongoing assessment process at the Bradford site.
Established in 1854, the H.E. Bradford Co. was originally a weaving and knitting mill. Over the years, Henderson said, the property sustained several fires, and structures were rebuilt or repaired.
He added that residue from past fires also will be assessed as a potential source of hazardous materials.
BRELLA PROGRAM
The prospective buyer is participating in the state’s Brownfields Reuse and Environmental Liability Limitation Act, or BRELLA program.
Kassandra Kimmey, of the state’s Waste Management and Prevention Division, in a Dec. 6 letter notified Bohdanowycz and JMS 757 Main LLC that the proposed redevelopment project and the property had been accepted into the BRELLA program.
Henderson said the program will provide financial assistance in assessing brownfield parcels and developing an action plan to deal with any legacy issues from past uses of the 1.37-acre property.
Funding comes from federal Environmental Protection Agency grants to the state and through the state Agency of Commerce and Community Development to the BCRC brownfield program, which is a continuation of brownfield redevelopment efforts dating back to 2006.
Working to repurpose brownfield sites “is a priority,” Henderson said. “I think of this as the most important part of my job. If you can take an old building with environmental issues and turn it into housing, that’s an accomplishment in my book.”
PHASED ASSESSMENT
Henderson said the Bradford Mill property last year went through a first phase assessment, which involves identifying known or perceived contamination, based on the past uses of the property and on such indicators as “stained surfaces, stressed or dead vegetation, leaking containers and/or historic site uses that may be evidence of, or have led to past, present or the material threat of future hazardous substance or petroleum releases.”
Several indicators of possible contamination were discovered in the Bradford Mill, he said, and a phase 2 assessment was undertaken, by engineering consultants Vanasse Hangen Brustlin Inc., which also performed the first phase work.
A draft of the South Burlington firm’s phase 2 report has been sent to the state Department of Environmental Conservation for comment and possible requests to perform additional testing, he said.
A phase 2 assessment includes taking soil borings, including beneath concrete flooring, and drilling monitoring wells to document any contaminants in the soil or groundwater.
Henderson said the DEC might require further water monitoring tests, because drilling around the parcel did not strike groundwater before encountering rock surfaces.
In that area, he said, groundwater is typically at 10 feet or less, but the drilling went to 15 feet without finding a place to take samples.
The nearby Barney Brook was sampled, he said.
ACTION PLAN
The next step in the process, he said, is to prepare an action plan to remediate any contamination issues, such as PCBs (polychlorinated biphenyls); vapor from past use of solvents; old fuel storage tanks or equipment that might have leaked; or other hazardous substances found at the site.
BRELLA provides funding through the creation of an action plan, Henderson said, but not for the remediation work itself.
However, he said it is often the case that a developer can address some or all of those issues during redevelopment of the site for housing or other uses.
For instance, he said, contaminated soil or other areas of the property might be sealed off from contact with the future occupants by paving for a parking area. Or soils or materials or equipment in the building could be removed.
Any contamination of the groundwater should not be a major stumbling block to the proposed redevelopment, he said, since the area is served by town water, not a well that taps into groundwater.
As part of the phase 2 assessment, soil, groundwater and samples of materials collected from the site are sent off for lab analysis, Henderson said.
Once the types, levels and extent of contamination are identified, he said, “a corrective action plan will be prepared to remediate the site to remove or isolate potential dangers to society and various environmental receptors, such as surface or groundwater.”
The action plan, he said, is typically written to accommodate the specific proposed reuse of the site and will become part of the site’s land record.