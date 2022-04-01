WESTMINSTER — A Westminster man who shot an intruder in his home on March 14 said he shot at the man twice after the intruder pointed a gun at him.
According to a search warrant affidavit submitted by Vermont State Det. Sgt. Jesse Robson, Nathaniel Keefe, a resident of Shady Pines Park, a mobile home park off Back Westminster Road, said he was lying in bed watching videos when someone kicked in his door after screaming “ATF, come out with your hands up.”
Keefe, 37, said he chambered a round in his 9mm handgun before leaving his bedroom and seeing a man and woman in his home. Keefe told investigators the woman shouted “He’s out here. He has a gun,” before the man pointed a gun at him.
“Nate fired and missed,” states the affidavit. “He showed me how the guy reacted to this (covering his face and hunching). The guy then drew the gun again, and Nate fired again, hitting him this time.”
The man, later identified as Daniel King, 40, also of Westminster, was shot in the chest. He and the woman, Jacquelyn Fougere, 29, of Springfield, fled the scene. A short while later, the Bellows Fall Police Department notified the Vermont State Police that a man with a gunshot wound had arrived at the local urgent care clinic.
King was transferred by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
King, who is on probation/parole, was wearing an ankle bracelet at the time. According to the Department of Corrections, King was wearing the ankle bracelet because of furlough violations for a previous infraction. His movements were tracked to Shady Pines, then to the urgent care clinic and then to Dartmouth-Hitchcock.
During the investigation, Keefe told officers that two or three years ago he had been tied up and robbed of a number of marijuana plants.
“He later specified that the people who entered his trailer today were not the same ones from the prior robbery,” wrote Robson.
Keefe told police he didn’t report the previous robbery out of fear of retaliation.
Keefe also acknowledged he had seven to eight grams of marijuana dab oil, also known as concentrated butane hash oil, and prescription methadone in the house.
Fougere told investigators she had only met King recently and accompanied him to Keefe’s home after King told her “he was going to help a friend,” states the affidavit.
During a search of King’s possessions at the hospital, police found plastic locking zip ties and a folding knife.
“The zip ties were looped together in pairs as if prepared to secure two wrists and or two ankles quickly,” states the affidavit.
King told investigators he and Fougere went to the mobile home park to get vape cartridges from a man.
“When he got there, he saw that the door was damaged,” wrote Robson. “Out of concern for the occupant’s safety he entered the trailer where he was then shot in the chest.”
Windham County State’s Attorney Tracy Shriver declined to comment on the case and whether charges will be filed against anyone, saying the investigation is ongoing.