BENNINGTON — A local man facing charges that include stalking, and currently committed to a unidentified hospital, was in court this week fighting to return to his home — despite it's proximity to the alleged victim's house.
Miles Hall, 39, from Bennington had a motion hearing in Bennington Superior Court on Tuesday. He attended that hearing virtually from the hospital with his attorney, Robert J. Appel.
Hall is facing three separate criminal dockets that include charges of stalking, three counts of criminal threatening and a felony charge for unlawful trespass. These alleged crimes occurred on June 17, and triggered a violation of parole in an already resolved case.
Tuesday's hearing dealt with prosecutor Jared Bianchi's request to amend Hall’s conditions of release from the hospital to change Hall’s place of residence. His home is within about 60 feet of the victim's home, according to Judge Kerry Ann McDonald-Cady, and Hall's conditions state that he has to stay at least 300 feet away from all parties involved in the case.
In arguing that Hall should be not be allowed to return to his home, Bianchi cited a precedent in domestic abuse cases that allows the court to displace the alleged abuser from their home for the purpose of public safety. Bianchi said keeping him in that house would “place a time bomb” at the victim’s doorstep.
Appel responded, “Calling my client a ticking time bomb certainly dramatically undermines the presumption of innocence.”
Appel went on to show that Hall has never missed a court hearing, and he always participated when the court demands. He argued that Hall shouldn’t be forced to move.
Appel also said that this was not a domestic abuse case, and Hall never got physical with the person being discussed. Hall also left the scene of that altercation of his own volition without any police intervention, said Appel.
McDonald-Cady finished hearing arguments from both sides. She said Hall was not presumed guilty, but there is probable cause in the case. She also spoke about her concern for Hall’s “mental health instability.”
The judge said that, while it is normal to displace defendants of domestic abuse, this case was not domestic. McDonald-Cady’s main focus was to ensure Hall would take his medications and get enough sleep, because those two variables greatly affect his mental health.
Displacing Hall from his long term residence could “exacerbate” his mental illness, said McDonald-Cady. It will not help him, and he would be a greater threat to the public if he was displaced.
McDonald-Cady said, the “goal is to have [Hall’s] mental health regulated.”
The judge’s concern for public safety comes into play when determining Hall’s curfew. Once released, he is essentially on house arrest unless he is traveling to an appointment approved by his parole officer.
The impacts of the judge's decision allowing Hall to return to his home will not go into effect until he is released from the hospital and pays his $5,000 bail. Neither of those conditions have occurred.