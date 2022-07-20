MANCHESTER — A discussion of the potential uses for the town’s property on Depot Street turned somewhat contentious on Monday night, as members of the Planning Commission tried to explain why they’re exploring the possibility of a multifamily development on the site.
During the discussion, commission member Greg Boshart, who is part of the Depot Street ad-hoc committee with members of the Select Board, town officials and residents, outlined the options the committee is considering as it awaits engineering and environmental studies on the site.
The land and its three buildings, at 301 Depot St., are leased from the town by Manchester Designer Outlets. That lease ends April 1, 2023, and the Depot Street committee is determining whether to sell the property, seek another lease or develop it as a multifamily, mixed income housing community — potentially with town hall as a tenant.
Where things got a bit contentious was during an exchange with Rita Wright of Manchester, who has addressed the Select Board twice on why she thinks that housing development isn’t a good fit for the parcel.
While housing needs to be addressed, Wright said, a multifamily development doesn’t fit the “village character” of Manchester and is the wrong use for the Depot Street location. She advocated for reusing retail buildings to create housing instead.
In response, Boshart and Planning and Zoning Director Janet Hurley explained that the town could not compel property owners to redevelop their retail buildings for residential use, and that affordable single-family homes are no longer viable for developers, because they can’t be sold for a profit.
But Wright was adamant that there ought to be a way to keep a village feel in the center of town. “I’m on your side. I just don’t like your plan,” Wright said.
Asked by Boshart for a plan of her own, she said, “I’m not here to give you a plan. I’m here as a citizen to tell you what I think.”
The exchange between Wright and Boshart continued, as Wright said she thought multifamily housing in that location would “change the character of Manchester.”
Boshart noted that the Equinox resort and spa — one of the town’s landmarks — is a multistory building.
“You’re placing priority on the character of the town, which is fine. It’s just that what we’re saying is we’re not going to be able to do this,” he said.
At that point, town meeting moderator W. Michael Nawrath, who was in attendance, criticized Boshart for “shouting down” Wright, calling it “shameful.”
He also criticized the Depot Street committee for not meeting in public, and further criticized the commission for having not updated its meeting minutes on the town website in months.
Hurley advised Nawrath that the commission’s minutes are available in person and by email at any time.
“I want then on the website so everyone can see them,” he replied, and he asked the Planning Commission to vote that they be posted.
The commission did not oblige. Hurley explained that there’s been a technology issue preventing her from posting minutes.
New commission Chairman Phil Peterson said the commission would support Hurley in overcoming that problem.
“I don’t think there’s any conspiratorial efforts to keep [the minutes] secret, that’s for sure,” Peterson said.
At the end of the meeting, Boshart apologized to Wright. “I was completely out of line,” he said. She accepted the apology.
Another question, from Manchester resident Brian Benson, was whether the housing proposal would need the town offices to relocate from Main Street to “pencil out.” Not necessarily, Boshart said.
Peterson said most of the concerns he’s heard about relocating town hall center on cost — and not how it might help downtown businesses or encourage a walkable downtown.
“For anything we do, we have to have a comprehensive reason,” he said.