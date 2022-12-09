BENNINGTON — In a pilot program designed to bring new professionals into the dental industry, Southwest Tech found the program’s shining star.
Makayla Peterson graduated from Mount Anthony Union High School this past year — the first student to graduate from Southwest Tech’s new Clinical Dental Assisting Program — and immediately started pushing her life forward.
Peterson started in the Health Professions Program at Southwest Tech, which she was in for two years. After that, she started the dental program and finished the program in six months.
“I just always was interested in the medical field,” said Peterson. “I would go to the dentist, and I liked it. I liked the atmosphere, I guess. And I just liked the vibe.”
Going through the rigorous six-month program required a lot of self-discipline on Peterson’s part. Except for the work-based learning, all of the lessons were online. After each chapter, the class participated in a discussion board to work through any lingering questions.
Peterson completed her work-based learning at McLain & Peck Inc. She worked two or three times a week to get hands-on experience and to learn what it’s like to work at a dental office.
Now that she’s graduated from the program, she still works at McLain & Peck as an official clinical dental assistant. She starts her morning by getting “everything set up for the day,” said Peterson. “Then we just set up our rooms, and then we see the patients, take all their vitals, and we just sit side by side with the dentist and hand him the tools that he needs.”
The office manager at the McLain & Peck dental practice, Christin Briggs, said Peterson “helps with all the procedures that Dr. Peck has for his patients, and that can range from a filling to crown preps, to implants, to dentures … she’s been a really great asset to our team.”
For anyone considering this program or profession, Peterson has some words of advice. “You have to be hardworking,” she said. “It’s not a desk job at all. You have to always be doing stuff.”
INS AND OUTS OF THE PROGRAM
The program was brought to Southwest Tech by the Vermont State Dental Society and the Vermont Adult Career and Technical Education Association.
Dr. Loren Peck, whom Peterson works for, was the president of the society, and he was the person who approached Southwest Tech about the program, according to the school’s Workforce and Adult Technical Education Coordinator Rob Bahny, who is also the president of association.
The two groups decided to create a pilot program that incorporated the State Dental Society.
“About five tech centers around the state, Southwest Tech included, all tried to launch this program. And we were successful in the sense that we found Makayla,” said Bahny.
Dr. Jonathan Mason from Mason Dental in Manchester and the Windham Regional Career Center also participated in the pilot program.
In the program, the student completes the coursework online, but the work-based learning trainee program is a paid dental assistant position at a dental office that is affiliated with the society.
At minimum, the program takes about six months to complete, but it could take up to a year, depending on the student’s availability. The ideal candidate will be 18 years old or older and out of high school, but 18-year-old high school seniors can also participate. There is tuition assistance available.
Because it’s a pilot program, only a handful of students have participated, but everyone involved is working trying to figure out how to enroll new students.
“The biggest challenge right now is finding matches,” said Bahny. To succeed in the program, each student needs to be matched with a dental office to complete the work-based part of the program.
Bahny said the program’s focus is to “make sure we have enough geographical representation and training sites.” The program won’t be effective unless each student can be matched with work-based learning opportunities in their area, especially since they’ll be working there several days a week.
“Jenny can tell you many dentists are nearing retirement age, and there doesn’t seem to be a lot of people to replace them. And we’re certainly having that issue here in Southern Vermont,” said Bahny.
The “Jenny” he referred to is Jenny Pitz, the dentist recruitment manager at the society. Her goal is to grow the dental field’s workforce.
“We want Vermonters to know that this is a great option for you, if you have an interest in science, if you have an interest in people,” she said. “It’s not a well-known position.” She hopes this program will spread awareness about this job opportunity in the dental field.
“I know a number of dentists who started as dental assistants and just kept going with their education, and didn’t stop till they got to being a dentist,” said Pitz.
Peterson is unsure of how far she wants to grow in her dental career, but in her short time in the field, she’s already made an impact. Wendy Klein, the work-based learning coordinator at Southwest Tech, said “I’m incredibly proud of Makayla. I mean, I think what she’s done, she’s a trailblazer.”