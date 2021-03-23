POWNAL — The town has had to wait longer for electoral clarification this spring, but election results and the fate of several significant ballot questions should become clear sometime during the night of March 30.
That’s the day when the polls will be open – from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Pownal Center Firehouse – for the rescheduled annual town election.
Mail addressing errors regarding the annual town report led to cancellation last month of the planned March 2 election.
State legislation passed during the COVID-19 pandemic allows towns temporary flexibility in scheduling elections and floor meetings, but the town will still be out more than $6,000 for additional mailing, election warning and other costs.
The annual meeting now is slated for Monday, March 29, as a Zoom videoconference, beginning at 7 p.m.
Information about the virtual floor meeting and the ballot questions can be found on the town website.
BALLOTS MAILED
As was done previously, ballots were again mailed to all active registered town voters in advance of the March 30 election.
It is important to note that any votes submitted for the scheduled March 2 town election are now void. Voters must cast new ballots, either before March 30 or at the polls.
Town Clerk Julie Weber said ballots may be dropped off before the election date at her office on Center Street or left in a drop box on the office door.
Weber said she’ll also be in the office on Sunday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday the 29th.
Residents voting at the polls on election day should bring the mailed ballot they received with them, Weber said, or they will have to fill out paperwork.
BOARD RACES
Two Select Board contests are the only races on the annual ballot. Competing for a three-year term are incumbent Angie Rawling, Mike Slattery and John Wallner Jr.
In a race for two one-year board seats are incumbents Ronald Bisson and Bob Jarvis and former board member Jenny Dewar. Joyce Held, who said during a candidate forum that she was dropping out of the race, remains on the ballot.
QUESTIONS
Central among the several ballot questions is the one seeking approval for bond and other funding for a new town office project.
The ballot question reads: “Shall the Town of Pownal ratify and confirm the action taken at the October 29, 2019, special meeting authorizing the construction of a Town Office building at an estimated cost of Eight Hundred Sixty-Five Thousand Dollars ($865,000) and cover the cost thereof through the issuance of bonds or notes in an amount not to exceed $600,000, the expenditure of $175,000 from the Municipal Office Fund, and the application of $90,000 from undesignated surplus funds?”
ELECT OR APPOINT
Voters also will be asked if they want to make the town clerk, treasurer, delinquent tax collector and constable appointed rather than elected positions, and eliminate the elected lister positions and replace those with an appointed professional assessor.
Voters will weigh in on whether cannabis businesses should be allowed in town when the state legalization legislation takes effect next year. And a citizen petition added a question to the ballot asking whether the elected town auditor positions that were eliminated in a town vote last year should be reinstated.
The town fiscal 2022 general government budget funding question reads as follows: “Shall the voters appropriate $ 1,128,545.00 for the General Expenses of the Town, of which $ 737,651.32 is to be raised by taxes and $76,343.68 from prior year undesignated surplus funds?”
The highway budget question is as follows on the ballot: “Shall the voters appropriate $ 1,138,010.00 for the maintenance and construction of highways of the Town, of which $ 836,497.76 is to be raised by taxes and $ 165,512.24 from prior year undesignated surplus funds?”