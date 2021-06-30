BENNINGTON — As the downtown emerges from the grip of a COVID-19 forced shutdown, the opening of The 421 Craft Bar and Kitchen this week seems loaded with positive symbolism for the local economy.
Mel and Mike Madison, who also operate Madison’s Brewing Co. Pub & Restaurant across Main Street from the new eatery, had long planned to open a tavern that focused on a selection of craft brews and uniquely prepared appetizer-style food — such as pizza, wings, sliders, kebabs, mac and cheese and salads.
And they were primed to open in May 2020, after several years of overseeing a gut rehab of the interior, upgrading the exterior and adding a patio for sidewalk seating and a large glass door that can opened to connect the two areas.
However, the pandemic blasted the planned grand opening last spring.
“We were ready to go, before COVID hit,” Mike Madison said Wednesday, and the owners decided to wait.
But today, with people everywhere eager to get out and socialize and the tourists returning in numbers to Vermont, “I just feel that right now is the time,” he said.
Madison also praised those who did most of the renovation and rehabilitation work, including general contractor Larry Hollister; Glen Sauer, who did extensive metal fabrication work and designed the tap system; Kim Wassick, who designed the interior and other features for The 421, and project architect Geoff Metcalfe.
Initially, the business at 421 Main St. will be open 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sundays, and closed Mondays and Tuesdays.
The menu, which will change with the seasons, will be different from the menu at Madison’s Brewing Co. Pub & Restaurant.
At the bar, there are 32 taps with craft beer and wine, with most of the beers from around the New England region.
Jason Battis is the executive chef at The 421 Craft Bar and Kitchen, and Phil Malinowski is sous chef, Madison said.
In addition to an array of beverages, The 421 Craft Bar and Kitchen menu lists multiple dish offerings, from small to larger, including Blistered Shishito Peppers, Spicy Hot Tomato Oil with brick oven bread; house made Korean beef jerky; Spanish Pulpo (char grilled octopus); Asian Glazed Pork Belly Sliders; Portuguese Clams; Grilled Zucchini Chopped Salad; Gnocchi Mac and Cheese; Beef Short Rib Stroganoff; and varieties of brick oven pizza.
Both Madison establishments currently are hiring new staff members, Mike Madison said.
FAMILY BUSINESSES
The Madison family opened Madison’s Brewing Co. Pub & Restaurant at 428 Main St. in 1996.
Mel and Mike Madison purchased the building previously housing the former T.J. Carmody’s at 421 Main St. in 2014, saying they were developing ideas to transform the space and open as a new business there.
The location also was home to other popular establishments over the years, including the Four Squires.