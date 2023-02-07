BENNINGTON — Defense Attorney and Conflict Counsel lawyer Richard Burgoon has filed a motion extending one of his current cases indefinitely, and his employer filed another in a separate case for a delay of at least 60 days, raising questions about Burgoon’s role in the Bennington County legal arena.
Burgoon was the subject of a Banner article last week that highlighted an angry email he wrote to Vermont Attorney General Charity Clark, accusing Bennington County’s State’s Attorney’s Office, specifically SA Erica Marthage, of bullying. Burgoon complained that Marthage and several of her attorneys had filed both formal and anonymous complaints with the Professional Responsibility Board over perceived unreported ethics violations Burgoon had involving cases where they felt there was a conflict of interest between some of Burgoon’s clients and possible witnesses and victims.
In an email to Clark and forwarded to the Banner, Burgoon insisted that the conflicts were either inflated out of proportion, already reported, or oversights, and that the real reason behind the complaints was personal in that they couldn’t compete in the courthouse.
“Alexander Burke has literally accused me of two felony crimes. But on his way to apparently hoping to see me arrested and placed in jail, I suppose he forgot something that we see down here quite often with Bennington State charges – facts.”
Burgoon wrote that in his 40 years of professional experience, he has never before witnessed such “professional mediocrity” and “overt sense of faux-confidence manifested by fear in the form of grade-school bullying.”
“It is truly something to behold — coming from ‘your team,’” he wrote Clark. “Enough is now enough, and as you are the ultimate prosecutor in our State, this is now formally brought to your attention. Enough is now enough.”
None of the complaints have led to disciplinary actions against him or his Bar license.
Marthage fired back, stating that the State’s attorney’s office has the absolute responsibility to make sure there are no representation issues that might affect the outcome of a trial after someone is convicted of a crime, but that, under Vermont statute, an attorney is required to ask to be replaced as soon as they become aware of any conflicts.
One issue that could overturn a conviction might be that a defense lawyer had a conflict never revealed.
Marthage listed four separate incidents over the past several years where she and her office filed official complaints with the Professional Responsibility Board because they felt Burgoon failed to recuse himself from a particular case where he had “obvious conflicts.”
In the most recent case, an assault with a deadly weapon against a Bennington resident named Johnathan Bell, Marthage said that at the same time he was representing Bell, Burgoon was assigned to represent the actual victim of the crime. Allegedly, Burgoon never recused himself until it became known to others.
“That’s an outrageous conflict,” Marthage said.
In a Bennington Superior Court case on the docket recently, Burgoon filed a motion to continue the case — involving an alleged kidnapping — due to a “personal emergency.” A separate motion was filed a few days later by Burgoon’s employer, Furlan & Associates of Rutland. In the second motion, Mark Furlan asked the judge for a continuation of 60 days, as the attorney in the matter is not “currently available.”
Burgoon worked directly for the private law firm under contract. The office of Vermont’s Defender General offers contracts to law firms in anticipation of needs because of lawyer conflict in the public defender’s offices throughout Vermont. Burgoon became the number one go-to position as Bennington’s Conflict Counsel. In both cases, the motion to delay was granted.
A recent post in Vermont’s Bar Association classified section dated Feb. 6 listed an opening for a full-time attorney for Furlan & Associates to handle a criminal defense caseload in Southwestern Vermont. It was unclear whether the job listing was related to Burgoon’s departure. A phone message and email to the firm were left unanswered as of press time.
The Banner found over a hundred pending cases in Bennington County listing Burgoon as the defense lawyer of record. None of the other cases were found to have any filed motions to continue, either by Burgoon or anyone else.
A source in the Bennington courthouse confirmed that Burgoon has been missing since last week.
“It seems to me his departure was of a permanent nature,” a second source with knowledge of the situation told the Banner. “ He wasn’t forced out.”
Efforts to reach out to Vermont Defender General Matt Valerio and Furlan of Furlan and Associates were unsuccessful. The Banner also reached out to Marthage and Burgoon. Burgoon answered an email seeking comment by saying, “No thanks. Everything is good.” Marthage told us she's heard what the Banner has heard, adding that it’s “interesting." Neither returned follow-up calls.
There are currently two other local attorneys working as conflict counsel.