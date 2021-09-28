BENNINGTON — A Bennington judge ordered a defendant to undergo a mental health evaluation related to felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and other charges stemming from two separate incidents occurring over this past weekend.
Judge Cortland T. Corsones of the Bennington District Court, Criminal Division, granted the request made by public defender Richard Burgoon at Monday’s arraignment of Charles E. Vajda, who is being held without bail at the Marble Valley Correctional Facility in Rutland.
Vajda is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a felony, and several misdemeanor charges, including criminal threatening, unlawful mischief, and violation of conditions of release.
It is alleged that Vajda threatened one witness with a wooden bat, threatened several others and cracked a windshield at his former residence at 202 Beech St. He later returned the next day and was arrested again on violation of his conditions of release.
According to a police affidavit, Vajda’s wife passed away under unexplained circumstances at the same address earlier that week. This incident is under investigation by the Bennington Police Department and the Vermont State Police.