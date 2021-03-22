BENNINGTON — A man accused of slashing to death a woman in downtown Bennington this January is returning to court on a new misdemeanor charge.
Darren Pronto, 32, of Pownal, is scheduled to enter a plea on April 5 to unlawful mischief of less than $250, according to court records.
He has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the killing of Emily Hamann, 26, who was slashed to death along the Walloomsac River walkway on Jan. 18. Authorities have not yet revealed how they were connected or Pronto’s motive.
At his latest court hearing on Monday afternoon, the attorneys talked about soon coming up with a schedule for the exchange of information in the murder case.
They also talked about Pronto’s upcoming arraignment on a new misdemeanor charge.
Until he has been formally read the charge in court, Pronto’s charging document and the police’s statement of probable cause can’t be released to the public, according to the Bennington Superior Court clerk’s office on Monday.
Preliminary information shows that this charge is related to an incident Dec. 1 — the same date that state police earlier cited Pronto with unlawful mischief in Pownal.
In a news release in the evening of Dec. 1, state police said they’d responded to a “citizen dispute” at a residence on Middle Pownal Road.
Their investigation reportedly found that Pronto had broken the windows of a home belonging to Jacob Zampini and Olivia Burdick.
Pronto’s home address is on the same street, court records show.
Pronto was told to appear in Bennington Superior criminal court on Feb. 1 to answer to the misdemeanor charge. He ended up appearing two weeks early — on the murder charge.
He is being held without bond at the Southern State Correctional Facility, in Springfield. He is represented by the Bennington County public defender’s office; the county state’s attorney’s office is prosecuting both cases.