BENNINGTON — A Bennington man accused of threatening police with a crossbow has taken a plea that avoids a trial.
Brenden Bruso, 21, was set to go on trial later this month on multiple charges, including aggravated domestic assault, assault with a deadly weapon, stalking, menacing and other violations. Bruso took a plea deal with prosecutors Tuesday that allows him to walk free after he is sentenced later this month.
Bruso faced a combined maximum 30 years behind bars if he was convicted of all 10 charges. He pleaded guilty to three charges Tuesday afternoon in Bennington Superior Court — aggravated assault, domestic assault, and simple assault, dating back to 2020.
The plea calls for a sentence of three to five years with credit for time served, and the rest suspended. The deal allows several charges to be dismissed, including aggravated assault, giving false information to a police officer, domestic assault, stalking and disorderly conduct.
Bruso has been held without bail since his latest arrest in early March. According to the terms of the deal, he will have to stay in prison while the court awaits a probation report before he is officially sentenced May 24.
He still faces an assault charge from an earlier arrest in 2019. However, his defense attorney, Kate Lamson, told Bennington Superior Court Judge Cortland Corsones that she hoped both sides could come to a deal on that charge, as well.
According to court documents, police arrived in the early morning hours of March 9 to find a trail of blood in the area in front of Fiddlehead Gallery on Main Street in Bennington. The trail led 100 feet toward North Street, 10 feet from where the blood trail ended at Bruso’s door.
Bruso allegedly became confrontational with the officers, cursing and yelling several times before retreating toward his apartment, only to reappear with a black metal bar in his right hand as officers drew their tasers. Bruso then retreated again to his apartment, reappearing in the doorway, this time with a hidden object in his hand. Bruso again retreated and then appeared at a second-floor window, knocking out the screen and standing on the ledge outside the window.
While Bruso was on the ledge, police obtained video surveillance of the street from earlier. They saw someone matching Bruso’s description arguing with another person, then scuffling with the person under a streetlight. The victim slightly slumped over and walked northbound, the same direction as the blood trail. As officers reviewed the video in their vehicle, one of the officers noticed Bruso at the doorway holding a crossbow. He was then arrested.
Bruso appeared briefly in court Tuesday in handcuffs and was quickly removed by officers as he awaits the probation report before sentencing.
He yelled, “I love you,” to his mother, who was in the back of the courtroom, before being escorted out.