BENNINGTON — A Bennington man charged in 2021 with nine counts of possessing and sharing explicit videos of an adult sexually abusing children as young as six on his Instagram account was sentenced Wednesday after he took a plea deal that allows for no jail time.
Michael Powers, 28, was originally charged with 10 counts — nine related to promoting or possessing child sex abuse images and one of resisting arrest. Powers pleaded guilty on two counts — promoting a sexual recording and possession of child sex abuse images. All eight remaining charges were dismissed.
The plea arrangement between both parties called for a combined four- to 10-year sentence, all suspended, with a 10-year probation. After a psycho-sexual and pre-sentence investigation report was filed in the case, Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady sentenced Powers to a two- to five-year sentence on both charges, all suspended, to run consecutively with credit for time served, and a 10-year concurrent probation. Powers will also have to register on the Vermont sexual offender registry.
According to the sentence, he will not serve any additional jail time.
Powers was facing a maximum combined 30-year sentence on the four felony counts of sharing child sex abuse materials, and an additional combined 10 years on five charges of misdemeanor possession of child sexual abuse materials. The resisting arrest charge carried a one-year sentence.
During Powers’ change of plea hearing last summer, Judge McDonald-Cary asked several times whether Powers agreed with the basis of the charges he was pleading guilty to.
“I just want to be sure,” she said. “This wasn’t an accident, Mr. Powers. You knew what was in that video file?”
“Yes,” Powers responded.
As Powers pleaded guilty, his elderly mother, sitting in the back of the courtroom in a wheelchair, quietly sobbed. At one point she covered her face with her sweatshirt as her head fell forward.
When approached after the hearing by the Banner, Powers simply said, “I’m sorry this happened.” Then, he helped his mother into their car and drove off.
Powers is now free on several conditions, including restrictions on his proximity to minor children and a ban on his possession of an internet-accessible cellphone or computer. He is not allowed any access to the internet, pornography, or any cameras or video recording devices, including any photo storage devices. Powers cannot volunteer or work at any business catering to children, have contact with children, and must inform anyone he has a relationship with of his convictions.