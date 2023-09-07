BENNINGTON — A Shaftsbury man who pleaded guilty to several fraud charges, including ripping off farmers in need of hay, might have intentionally flipped his car on the eve of his sentencing hearing in Bennington to avoid jail.
Richard Blackmer, 42, was initially facing 53 separate charges of fraud over several years. When Blackmer was arrested in 2020, 22 additional victims contacted police to report fraud. He eventually took a plea deal with prosecutors that had him pleading guilty to three felony charges, and was to be sentenced Wednesday. The problem was, Blackmer never showed up for his sentencing hearing.
An arrest warrant for failure to appear was issued immediately after the scheduled hearing by Judge Kerry McDonald-Cady. Thursday morning, Blackmer walked into the Bennington courthouse to surrender, limping and wearing a neck brace. His lawyer informed the judge that Blackmer had been involved in a rollover vehicle accident in New York and wound up in an Albany hospital. It seemed an innocent accident until prosecutor Robert Plunkett stood up and announced that there was a possibility that Blackmer purposefully flipped the car to avoid being sentenced.
“Your Honor,” Plunkett said, “We are awaiting the deputy’s report of the accident in New York. We believe there’s a chance Mr. Blackmer intentionally crashed his car to avoid sentencing. Mr. Blackmer pleaded guilty to fraud and is known to lie, including lying about unnecessary medical appointments.”
Between 2016 and 2020, Blackmer intentionally defrauded dozens of farmers, from Vermont to the Carolinas, and from New York to Massachusetts, by taking orders for hay and never delivering the product. He also allegedly ripped off employers of their hay and claimed that he could sell beef cows at a special price. The police affidavit lists 75 individual cases with dollar amounts ranging from hundreds to several thousands of dollars each.
In just one of the dozens of cases, Blackmer received over $8,500 from a family farm in Rhode Island for hay and grain that was never delivered.
The plea deal Blackmer agreed to had him pleading guilty to one single count of false pretenses, which, according to Plunkett, represents all 75 cases. He also pleaded guilty to a charge of home improvement fraud and one of attempted false pretenses.
In all, Blackmer initially faced a possible 750 years for the fraud charges. The plea deal has Blackmer facing a maximum of 10 years behind bars and full restitution to the farmers he ripped off. A decision by the court will determine whether the plea deal will be approved and the length of any possible sentence.
Blackmer still faces outstanding charges in other jurisdictions.
The contested sentencing is still unscheduled on the court docket. Thursday’s hearing aimed to determine if Blackmer would be held without bail as prosecutors wanted or released on conditions as his attorney requested. Judge McDonald-Cady, after listening to arguments by both sides, decided on a Solomon-type resolution. She ordered Blackmer held on a $50,000 surety bond.
A New York Deputy’s report is still forthcoming from Wednesday’s vehicle accident. In her decision, Judge McDonald-Cady alluded to the possibility of Blackmer intentionally getting into the accident as she addressed the court.
“I do have some concerns that this might be a way to drag this on,” the judge said. “Although there are no failures to appear on his record, and I do not know what actually happened yesterday. Nonetheless, I feel at this point there is a real possibility of him fleeing to avoid sentencing.”
Blackmer, sitting alone at the defense table in handcuffs and a large neck brace, was then escorted back into custody as he awaits sentencing. As of press time, it was unclear whether Blackmer was able to make bail. After the hearing concluded, a search of Vermont’s correctional system did not show him officially in the system.