WILMINGTON — After taking a year off due to COVID-19, the Deerfield Valley Rotary Club’s Winter Sports Sale is back with the hope that it will be stronger than ever.
“It’s a great event,” said Kim Montello, club secretary. “It’s a great opportunity for locals to come in, or anyone else for that matter, and buy used and some new equipment.”
The sale is happening from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at Twin Valley Elementary School. Money raised during the event goes to the club.
Consignments and donations will be accepted from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the school. For consignment, 70 percent of proceeds go to the consigner and the rest goes to the club.
Montello said clothing and helmets will not be accepted this year for safety and COVID-related reasons.
Paul Straus, owner of Suburban Sports, brings new and used equipment. He’ll also help with fitting of skis and boots.
First Trax Sports Shop also will have some equipment.
Raffle tickets can be purchased for $25 each or five for $100 at givebutter.com/AyUl19 until Nov. 26.
First prize is a two-night stay at the Grand Summit Hotel at Mount Snow with two all-day group youth lessons with rentals. Second prize are Whitewoods XT-25 adult snowshoes and XT-17 youth snowshoes. Third prize is a ski or snowboard tune from First Trax.
Having helped organize the event for three years now, Montello finds a lot of locals consign items or look for “gently used” and new stuff.
“It’s really a great way to get good valued winter sports equipment,” she said.
Bob Brunner, club president, called the sale “one of the major fundraisers” for his group.
“It enables us to do good work and support the community as we try,” he said.
The club provides funding for Community Cares, which supports people having difficulties paying their fuel or heating bills; the Deerfield Valley Food Pantry; and a holiday basket program, which gets food to struggling community members during the holidays.
“It’s all just trying to help everybody live to the best of their abilities,” Brunner said.
At the sale, Brunner has purchased snowshoes for himself. He also seeks out Christmas gifts for family members.
“It’s an opportunity to get typically good quality equipment at a very reduce price,” he said.
Brunner sees a lot of return customers coming back to upgrade their equipment for the season. After last year’s cancellation of the sale, his hope is that there will be “pent up demand.”
Brunner, Montello and club member Amy Goodermote don’t know when the sale started. But Goodermote said it’s the longest running fundraiser for the club.
“We’re keeping our fingers crossed after not having it last year that we’re going to have a really good turnout this year,” Goodermote said. “We have high hopes.”
The Deerfield Valley has “phenomenal ski shops, probable the best service around to get skis and boots,” Goodermote said. “But a lot of people, for their children, come out in droves for the used equipment.”
In July, the club raised about $10,000 with its second annual Garden and Live Music Event. Goodermote said the plan is to continue both fundraisers as long as possible.