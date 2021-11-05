BENNINGTON — It’s all in a name. The Vermont-based Deconstruction Works demolition, salvage and recycling service offers options that go beyond the traditional knock-it-down and haul it away when a building is to be demolished or gutted.
Co-owner Erich Kruger was on the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center campus this week. His company was performing a “soft-strip” of The Lodge building prior to its scheduled demolition next week by another contractor, Jerome Construction.
The circa 1925 brick building, which dates to the early years of Putnam Memorial Hospital, is being razed to make way for a $28 million expansion and renovation of the medical center’s emergency department. That work began this week and will involve creating a new entrance and expansion out toward The Lodge, which was initially used as living quarters for employees and recently as office space. The brick building sits on the opposite side of the medical center’s entrance drive.
“We offer two kinds of services,” Kruger said Thursday. “One is a full house takedown, taking down the structure to the foundation. And the other one is a strip-out, or soft strip – that’s what we’re doing here for the hospital.”
Deconstruction Works often is hired “to remove the easier items, finishes, fixtures, flooring, windows, doors, cabinets – that sort of thing,” he said, adding that those items can then be salvaged or recycled. “And either way, we are diverting material from a landfill.”
The emphasis the client puts on stripping out and salvaging materials and fixtures usually depends “on budget and time,” he said.
One consideration for Southwestern Vermont Health Care, the hospital’s parent corporation, was to meet state requirements for managing solid waste, Kruger said.
“In this project they were motivated by the waste management plan aspect of their Act 250 permit,” he said. “And we’ve worked with the [state] Agency of Natural Resources on numerous projects to satisfy that requirement.”
‘RECYCLING AND REUSE’
“It’s a combination for us of recycling and reuse. A lot of the materials here – like the [wooden] handicap ramp — are readily reuseable,” he said. “And the interior doors, the bathroom fixtures – those sorts of things.”
Kruger added, “We have a Facebook page, and we also put things online [on other sites]. We try to sell things right off the job site because we don’t really have a retail facility.”
As soon as they start a project, the company publicizes photos of what they are recycling, he said.
Deconstruction Works has been in business six years, but Kruger said he and partner Tom Shea “have been in this industry combined over 30 years.”
The business has offices in Brattleboro and in Bristol.
In Brattleboro, Kruger said they’ve done projects involving HatchSpace, the Brattleboro School of Dance, and Vermont Center for Photography.
Sometimes the job is to strip out the inside of buildings for new tenants, or prepare for future tenants, rather than working on a demolition project, Kruger said.
The company has also worked in Massachusetts, including Williamstown, and in New Hampshire.