BENNINGTON — A Declaration of Inclusion that “condemns racism and welcomes all persons” — also being proposed in a number of municipalities around Vermont — has been adopted in Bennington.
The Select Board also appointed a subcommittee to develop recommendations for monitoring the town’s progress in advancing the goals of the declaration.
The proclamation states that Bennington “condemns racism and welcomes all persons, regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, socio-economic status, age, or disability, and wants everyone to feel safe and welcome in our community.”
It continues, “As a town, we formally condemn all discrimination in all of its forms, commit to fair and equal treatment of everyone in our community, and will strive to ensure all of our actions, policies, and operating procedures reflect this commitment.”
Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins said after the vote that she and board member Thomas Haley will discuss ideas and make specific follow-up action recommendations within the next month.
During the meeting, Beth Wallace and Mary Rogers, of the Bennington Rotary Club, spoke in support of the declaration. Among the goals of Rotary International, Wallace said, are promoting peace and conflict resolution and encouraging economic and community development, both of which the declaration addresses.
Many communities in the state are considering its adoption, she said, “because being welcoming is not only the Vermont way, but it is also integral to our town’s economic development.”
She stressed the importance of encouraging diversity and making clear that Bennington treats everyone fairly, while acknowledging that everyone is not alike.
The declaration shows that the town “values the contributions of a diverse workforce,” Wallace said, and helps “demonstrate that Bennington is a welcoming place to live and work.”
Linda Foulsham, one of the owners of the Bennington Bookshop, also urged support, saying the public statement “is really important as part of a larger conversation and larger action happening, not only within Bennington, but across the state.”
Board member Bruce Lee-Clark said that “words do matter, but I also think that actions matter, and I am wondering how we are going to follow up [on the declaration]. I would like us to do more than that.”
Jenkins said she and Haley have had conversations about possible initiatives to ensure the declaration’s ideas and goals are being implemented.
“We really do have to look at how we can make recommendations to put this into action,” she said.
Acting as a subcommittee of the board, Jenkins said she and Haley will develop recommendations for review by the full board and the public within the next month.
According to a statement from the town, the idea for a Declaration of Inclusion began as an effort by Bob Harnish, of Pittsford, and Al Wakefield, a former businessman from the Rutland area. The idea of a Declaration of Inclusion was in response to recent events unfolding across the nation relating to human rights, justice, and equality.
The stated goal is to reinforce the message that Vermont invites everyone to bring their friends, families, and skills, and that communities will support them and encourage them and be committed to the fair treatment and safety of all.