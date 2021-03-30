POWNAL — A heavy turnout was expected Tuesday as Pownal voters went to the polls for an annual town election that had been rescheduled from March 2.
With results still pending as of press time, residents awaited the result of two select board races and several significant ballot questions.
One question asked voters to support a $600,000 bond and related funding package for a new town office project.
Other questions asked whether Pownal should make the town clerk, treasurer, delinquent tax collector and constable appointed rather than elected positions, and also eliminate the elected lister positions and replace those with an appointed professional assessor.
Voters also were asked to approve cannabis businesses in town and whether the elected internal auditor positions, which were eliminated in a town vote last year, should be restored.
In the Select Board races, incumbent Angie Rawling, Mike Slattery and John Wallner Jr. were competing for a three-year seat.
Competing for two one-year board seats were incumbents Ron Bisson and Bob Jarvis and former board member Jenny Dewar.
