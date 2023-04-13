BENNINGTON — The former Jensen’s Restaurant property is back on the market, after a purchase agreement with Heritage Family Credit Union fell through.
Matt Levandowski, president and CEO with the credit union, confirmed Thursday in a phone message, “Yes, that did fall through. We ran into some unforeseen title issues, and weren’t able to finish the deal with the Jensens.”
He had said before Jensen’s Restaurant closed its doors in early December, after decades at 332 North St., that Heritage planned to construct a new office building there. Levandowski said at the time that a formal announcement would follow the sale closing.
The Bennington area branch office is now at 206 Pleasant St.
“We’re currently looking at other properties,” Levandowski said.
The Jensen’s property is listed for $699,000 with Paul Carroccio of TPW Real Estate. Carroccio could not be reached Thursday for comment.
When Jensen’s closed in December, owner Amy Jensen said the business opened in 1971 in a then-new building on North Street as an A&W Restaurant, which later became known as Jensen’s Restaurant.
The Jensen family had opened the A&W restaurant, featuring classic car-side service, in 1961 on North Bennington Road, but that closed when the property was required for the construction of the four-lane Route 7 during the 1970s.