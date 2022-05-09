MANCHESTER — A Manchester man who pointed a BB gun at a landscaper’s face in retaliation for having a leaf blower aimed at his face has been ordered to complete a reparative program.
Julien Muxart, 29, pleaded guilty on Monday to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in Bennington Superior Court. Although that crime comes with a penalty of up to five years in prison, Muxart is expected to complete the reparative program within the next few months to avoid another court date.
According to court documents, on April Fool’s Day in 2020 at about 1 p.m., a woman was walking her dog on Elm Street when the landscaper allegedly walked towards her and yelled at her to pick up her dog’s feces.
The landscaper has heard from the owner that dog feces was a problem on the property, so when he saw the woman walking her dog, he took the initiative to speak to her about the problem.
The woman said when she tried to talk to the landscaper, he turned on his leaf blower. She was only about 5 feet away when the leaf blower allegedly began blowing rocks at her and causing her pain.
She told Muxart, her boyfriend who lived next door to the landscaped property, what happened and he went to speak to the landscaper and take a photo of the man’s license plate. Muxart said that when he was taking the photo, the landscaper “came after him” with a rake raised in the air.
Muxart went back inside his home and got his BB gun.
He went back outside and started smoking a cigarette until the leaf blower started blowing in his face from about five feet away. Muxart said he then took the BB gun out, pointed it at the landscaper’s feet and asked him not to put the blower in Muxart’s face.
When the officers spoke to the landscaper, he said that Muxart “pulled a gun on him and pointed it at his face.” He also said that he didn’t blow rocks at the woman, but the blower was on and it might have been blowing up dust.