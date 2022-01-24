HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — The deadline to join a class-action lawsuit over PFOA chemical contamination in the village and surrounding area is today.
The $65.25 million class-action suit was preliminarily settled this fall after five years of litigation. The legal battle ensued after Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corp., Honeywell International Inc., and 3M Co. were accused of leaking harmful chemicals into local water sources.
Now, it’s time for residents to get their money — or medical screening.
To do so, they have to file a claim online by 11:59 p.m. tonight, at: kccsecure.com/HoosickFallsPFOASettlement/Claimant. They can also file by mail, as long as the postmark meets the Monday deadline.
Residents can file a claim in one or more of four sections of the settlement: Medical Monitoring Settlement Class, Municipal Water Property Settlement Class, the Private Well Water Property Settlement Class or the Nuisance Settlement Class.
“As of last week, we had over 2,000 claims filed, which is excellent,” said James Bilsborrow, one of the four attorneys representing the plaintiffs in the suit.
While lawyers won’t know until they can review the claims, sorting the eligible claims from the ineligible, Bilsborrow thinks the suit might draw a 75 to 80 percent participation rate. Some class-action suits have less than 5 percent.
“From a rough skim of the numbers, our claims rate looks really strong,” he said.
With high participation rates and no objections filed by the Dec. 9 deadline, it seems like residents approve of the class-action suit.
That looks good headed into the final approval hearing, slotted for 11 a.m. on Feb. 2.
“We feel optimistic that the court will grant final approval to the settlements,” Bilsborrow explained.