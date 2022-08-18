BENNINGTON — Attorneys representing area residents in a settled class-action suit over PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid) contamination are reminding anyone who might have a claim for damages that they must file a required form by Aug. 22.
A $34 million settlement with Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics — the last operator of former ChemFab Corp. plants here — was approved by the court in the spring. The settlement provides money for damage to property in the contamination zone and/or for a medical monitoring program for those shown to have elevated levels of PFOA in their blood after having consumed contaminated water.
FILING DEADLINE
Owners of property in PFOA-affected areas in Bennington, North Bennington and portions of Shaftsbury as of March 14, 2016, are eligible to file a claim.
And anyone who ingested PFOA-contaminated water in the affected areas and had results from a blood test (or from tests that will be offered within the first 90 days of the monitoring program, confirming elevated levels of PFOA), are also eligible to file claims.
A claim form can be filed through the class-action suit website, www.benningtonvtclassaction.com, or by calling attorney David Silver’s Bennington office, at 802-442-6341, for assistance.
“If you do not file your claim form on or before Aug. 22, 2022, you will not be eligible to participate in this settlement,” the plaintiff attorneys said in a release.
Class members may be eligible to receive property damage awards, or to participate in the 15-year medical monitoring program, which will be based at Southwestern Vermont Medical Center, or both.
Elevated PFOA levels have been associated through studies with several diseases and conditions, including kidney, testicular and other cancers, ulcerative colitis, thyroid diseases, pregnancy-induced hypertension and high cholesterol.
OUTSIDE FIRM
The attorneys also noted that some members of the class-action group “have been contacted by LEX Recovery Group, offering to assist you in filing a claim for compensation in the settlement ... .”
According to a notice from Emily Joselson, of Langrock, Sperry & Wool, of Middlebury, one of the suit plaintiff law firms, LEX Recovery Group “is not a law firm — it is a business group from outside Vermont. It is not affiliated in any way with class counsel, the team of attorneys appointed by the Vermont federal court to represent all eligible class members in the [suit]. LEX Recovery Group is not authorized by the court to assist with the filing of claims.”
LEX Recovery Group is offering to help plaintiff class members file a claim to share in the lawsuit settlement, according to the plaintiff attorneys, and the company would charge 25 percent of the recovery amount received for that assistance.
“However, you do not need the help of LEX Recovery Group to file a claim,” according to the plaintiff attorneys’ notice. “You can file a claim without paying 25 percent” — by filing online at www.benningtonvtclassaction.com, or by contacting Silver’s office.
“Class counsel will help you, and will not charge you a portion of your potential recovery,” Joselson wrote.
SETTLEMENT
In the settlement in U.S. District Court in Rutland, Saint-Gobain agreed to pay $26.2 million to property owners affected by PFOA, which the state determined had spread from the factory exhaust stacks when ChemFab operated here.
The settlement also requires Saint-Gobain to provide up to $6 million for continued medical monitoring for individuals who drank contaminated well water and now have higher than normal levels of PFOA in their blood.
The last ChemFab plant, in North Bennington, was closed by Saint-Gobain in 2002, when the operations were moved to New Hampshire.
PFOA, which state officials determined had spread over a wide area through the factory exhaust stacks, working its way into groundwater and wells, was associated with the production of Teflon liquid. ChemFab, which was formed in Bennington in 1968, coated fiberglass and other fabrics with the white liquid and dried it at high temperatures.
One of the products was used in lightweight sports stadium domes, such as the Pontiac Silverdome in Michigan, built in 1975, and the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y., which opened in 1980.
PLAINTIFF CLASS
The medical monitoring program was sought by the plaintiff attorneys to monitor for diseases associated through studies of PFOA exposure.
Levels of PFOA in the blood are also known to decline slowly over many years. More than 500 people were found to have elevated levels of PFOA during an initial round of testing after the contamination was discovered in local wells, in early 2016, the year the lawsuit was filed.
More than 2,300 properties are in the contamination zone of concern identified by the state. Property-related damages sought in the suit included for negative impacts on property values and other losses related to the pollution.
Saint-Gobain also previously agreed after negotiations with the state to two consent agreements that provided more than $50 million to extend Bennington and North Bennington water system lines to some 445 properties with wells contaminated with PFOA, and to cover other expenses borne by the state in dealing with the pollution.