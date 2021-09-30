BENNINGTON — A Bennington man, believed to be dead at the hands of drug dealers, turned up in town Wednesday at the local Home Depot — where he was arrested on a charge of kidnapping.
Eric J. Sardo, 31, was arrested on a warrant early Wednesday morning outside the store on Northside Drive in connection to a kidnapping and beating of a Bennington woman earlier this month.
According to a Bennington Police affidavit, on Sept. 7, at the behest of four men from Connecticut who are alleged to be Sardo’s narcotics dealers, Sardo chained the alleged victim to a bed in a home on Pleasant Avenue and beat her. He then fled the area. An arrest warrant was issued on Sept. 23.
Police received word that Sardo had been shot and killed by dealers. Then, he was spotted at the Home Depot.
Sardo faced charges of aggravated assault and kidnapping with bodily injury or fear in an arraignment at Bennington Superior Court on Wednesday. He pleaded not guilty on all counts and is being held without bail.
Police are searching for the other men involved.