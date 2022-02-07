The roster of candidates seeking to succeed Molly Gray as lieutenant governor continues to expand, with former Lt. Gov. David Zuckerman and former state Rep. Catherine “Kitty” Toll entering the Democratic race for the office.
Zuckerman, a Progressive/Democrat from Hinesburg who served two terms as lieutenant governor, entered the race Monday. He’ll be running in the Democratic primary and seeking the write-in nomination on the Progressive primary ballot with the goal of running with both labels in the general election.
Toll, of Danville, formerly chairwoman of the House Appropriations Committee, also launched a campaign for the office Monday. She is a Democrat.
State Rep. Charlie Kimbell of Woodstock and Patricia Preston of Burlington, the executive director of the Vermont Council on World Affairs, have already announced they are seeking the Democratic nomination. Another former lieutenant governor and state senator, Doug Racine of Richmond, is said to be weighing a run, as well.
Two Republicans are also vying for the post. They include state Sen. Joe Benning, R-Caledonia, and Gregory Thayer, a conservative activist and former Rutland City alderman.
Secretary of Agriculture Anson Tebbetts is also mulling a run.
“A number of people have reached out to me and asked me to run. I said I would think about it,” Tebbetts said in an email. “I have no time frame on making a decision.”
In Vermont, the position of lieutenant governor has two main jobs — stepping in for the governor if he or she is incapacitated and presiding over the state Senate.
But it’s also a statewide elected office, and potentially a bully pulpit for someone with higher political aspirations to build name recognition.
Zuckerman, a farmer by trade, has the most name recognition in the race, thanks to his two terms as lieutenant governor and previous service in the state House and Senate. He’s also fresh in voters’ memories for his 2020 run for governor. In that race, he defeated former Education Secretary Rebecca Holcombe for the Democratic nomination, but was routed by Gov. Phil Scott in the general election, who won two out of every three votes cast.
Zuckerman said he wants to rebuild on the strengths of the state’s rural communities by expanding broadband, investing in small-scale manufacturing, expanding access to land for historically marginalized communities and increasing support for farmers and loggers.
“We need to act now to create a just transition to mitigate the effects of the climate crisis that threatens the livelihoods of people working the land, outdoor guides, our rural hospitality industry and everyday Vermonters.”
Toll, who stepped down from the Legislature last year, served two terms as chairwoman of the Appropriations Committee, the primary committee for budgetary matters.
“Vermont is at a crossroads — with unprecedented federal dollars available, the paths we choose and the actions we take will define our future,” Toll said in her formal announcement. “I will strive to be an effective advocate for all of those who call Vermont their home.”
Gray, who just completed her first year in the position, is seeking the Democratic nomination as the state’s lone representative in the U.S. House of Representatives. That seat is being vacated by U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, who is seeking the U.S. Senate seat held by the retiring U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy.
Vermont State Senate President Pro Tempore Becca Balint and Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, D-Chittenden, are also seeking the Democratic nomination for Welch’s U.S. House seat.