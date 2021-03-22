NORTH BENNINGTON — David Monks, a board member of several prominent North Bennington organizations over the years, died over the weekend at the age of 82.
“I am heartbroken over the loss of my beloved David,” Monks’ wife, Rachel Schumacher Monks, said in a statement. “David was my soul mate, and he was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend.”
Monks joined the village board of trustees in 2003 and served for more than a decade, a tenure that included a stint as vice chair.
“He’s been such a key person in all the things that we’ve been doing in North Bennington for years and years,” said Bob Howe, a friend who served alongside Monks on the boards of the Sage City Syndicate, a local preservation group, and the Vermont Arts Exchange.
“He was just a jack of all trades” who “knew how to do everything,” said Howe, who joked that Monks was “treasurer of almost everything.”
Monks and his wife served on the board of the independent Village School of North Bennington during its incipient years. In an email on Monday morning, Head of School Timothy Newbold called Monks “an incredibly active” community member and said that people would be leaving flowers in remembrance of Monks at the Lincoln Square fountain in the village center.
Monks was part of the committee that set about making improvements to the square and installing the fountain. He continued to plant flowers and tend to the area after the fountain’s installation in 2014, according to Sandra Magsamen, another member of the committee.
“He helped this community grow in so many ways,” said Magsamen.
Matthew Perry, co-founder and current executive director of the Vermont Arts Exchange, said that Monks, in addition to being the group’s “numbers guru” and longtime board treasurer, “would always find the break in the clouds,” even when the nonprofit’s future financial prospects seemed uncertain.
Monks had an air of confidence that transferred to others, according to Perry, who added that the group — which seeks to bring the arts to people of all ages, abilities and income levels — did, in fact, make it through those periods of uncertainty.
Monks’ involvement with VAE was not limited to crunching numbers, Perry added. Monks and friends made more than 50 dolls for the group’s TLC project, a program that brings handmade dolls to children in crisis. Monks, skilled at sewing and making things out of fabric, modified an owl pattern so that the bird’s wings would flap, Perry said.
Perry further recalled Monks as “really dapper,” explaining that he’d feel emboldened to wear a jacket to community events at least in part because he knew Monks would be there, wearing linen pants and loafers with no socks.
“Even when he would go out to pick dandelions at the fountain, he would put on a crisp, white T-shirt,” Perry said.
Matthew Patterson, a current village trustee who joined the board at the same time as Monks, described his former fellow board member as a skilled grant writer who secured external funding for projects including the redesign of a village intersection and the continued preservation of the North Bennington Train Depot.
“Any time there was something that needed to be done, he jumped in with it,” Patterson said, adding that Monks seemed to lead the kind of life in retirement that Patterson envisioned for himself, one that entailed investing freed-up time back into the community.
Monks, who studied mechanical engineering at Northeastern University in Boston, in his professional life spent about three decades with Tansitor Electronics, including a spell as general manager of a plant in Barbados. Tansitor was acquired by Vishay Intertechnology Inc. in 2001.
At a Greater Bennington Chamber of Commerce–sponsored event in 1982, Monks, identified as the company’s vice president of manufacturing, touted the value of giving workers opportunities to solve problems, according to a recap of the event that appeared in the Banner. “Monks,” the article states, “related how a more enlightened personnel policy, which included employee evaluation, encouragement of social functions and open door communications between management and workers has reduced absenteeism and boosted morale at Tansitor.”
Besides his wife, Monks’ survivors include his sons Dan, Brian and Chris Monks and stepsons Mark and D.J. Schumacher. Dan Monks is the town of Bennington’s assistant town manager.
In her statement to the Banner, Rachel Schumacher Monks announced that, a few months ago, her doctors diagnosed her with a terminal illness and, as of now, she has only a few months left to live.
“The family will host a celebration of life” for the husband and wife that “will be announced at the proper time,” according to her statement.
Like her husband, Rachel Schumacher Monks has a long history of community service, having served on the boards of an array of organizations, including the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center and the McCullough Free Library.
The couple was honored jointly in 2013 at the eighth annual North Bennington Living History Day celebration.