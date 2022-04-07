WEST PAWLET — Slate Ridge owner Daniel Banyai has paid the town $52,965.35 in fines and interest assessed by the state Environmental Court, the town announced Thursday.
The fines stem from a decision issued by the Vermont Superior Court Environmental Division against Banyai, after he violated the town of Pawlet’s zoning ordinance by operating an unlicensed firearms training center on his property on Briar Hill Road.
The payment represents fines and interest assessed through Dec. 16, the town said.
Banyai’s payment of fines makes it likely that the town’s motion to foreclose on his property for nonpayment will not move forward, at least not for now, the town’s attorney said.
But that does not mean Banyai’s legal issues are over.
“Compliance with other requirements of the court’s order is still incomplete, and daily fines continue to accrue in an amount to be determined by the court until the property is deemed to comply with the order and the town’s zoning regulations,” the town said in a prepared statement.
That additional compliance includes hiring a surveyor, conducting a survey of the property and removing unpermitted structures.
A year ago, the state Environmental Court ordered the Slate Ridge facility closed and fined Banyai $46,603 for noncompliance with Pawlet’s zoning ordinance.
Banyai appealed the ruling, arguing that the fines were not justified because he claimed he had a valid permit; that the court had allowed some evidence to be admitted improperly during a merits hearing; and that the fines were excessive.
But the Vermont Supreme Court, in a decision issued in January, rejected those claims and affirmed the Environmental Court’s decision.
According to court documents, Banyai began operating Slate Ridge, the name he gave the property, in 2017. From 2018 through 2020, Banyai offered various tactical firearms classes for private security contractors and more.
He later told the courts under oath that he didn’t charge for any of the classes, and that it was not a business, and therefore should not be regulated as one.
Banyai “hasn’t said either way” whether he will comply with the remainder of the order, “ but he’s had a year to do it,” town counsel Merrill E. Bent said.
The funds were paid Thursday, Bent said. They were remitted by check, but as the check was $30.64 short, the remaining amount was later delivered in cash on Banyai’s behalf, Bent said.
Bent said that the town’s separate motion in Rutland Superior Court seeking to foreclose on the property for nonpayment would “probably be dismissed for now.”
“The town of Pawlet really deserves a lot of credit for having to go through the process,” Bent said. “ And it’s not over yet.”
In its motion seeking to hold Banyai in contempt of court, the town cited social media posts from the Slate Ridge Twitter page and video of an event at Slate Ridge a year ago as proof of noncompliance.
The complaint alleged Banyai “has also intentionally used the unpermitted structures for the very purposes prohibited by the court, and has invited media to document his violations of this court’s order.”