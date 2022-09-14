ROCKINGHAM — Troopers with the Vermont State Police are investigating a knife assault that occurred earlier today on Interstate 91 southbound near mile marker 35, in the town of Rockingham.
The incident occurred at about 9:30 a.m. when an unknown individual struck and slashed a member of a construction crew working on a project on the interstate. The suspect then ran into the woods following the assault.
Members of the public should be aware that an unknown, dangerous subject is at large in the area. State police said he should be considered armed and dangerous, and the public is strongly encouraged not to attempt contact if they observe him. Instead, immediately call 911, the Vermont State Police or any other law enforcement agency.
The individual is described as a 5 foot, 10 inch white man with a brown beard, dark-colored hooded sweatshirt and camouflage pants. The clothing is described as dirty and covered in mud. This individual hasn't been identified yet, police said.
Troopers from the Westminster barracks continue to work at the scene and are attempting to locate the person of interest in the assault.
No further information is currently available. The Vermont State Police will provide updates as the investigation continues.