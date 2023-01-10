DANBY — Andrea Myklebust is thankful for the generosity of her neighbors and for her son's ability to stay calm in an emergency after the car he was sleeping in was crushed by a falling tree in California last month.
Her son, Devin Vollmer, an experienced solo hiker, was sleeping in the back of his SUV in the California region known as the Lost Coast, when a large Douglas fir fell in a storm, crushing his car and pinning him inside on Dec. 26.
Finding himself outside of cell tower range, Vollmer relied upon a GPS to send out a call for help, which arrived at 5 a.m. the next morning. Within 15 hours, up to 50 people aided in cutting the tree away from his car, freeing him and transporting him via helicopter to a Eureka hospital. There, he had the first of several surgical procedures in an effort to save his crushed leg.
Vollmer is ready to be transferred to a hospital in the San Francisco area where he will be treated by a micro-vascular specialist. His family has traveled to California to be with him.
In a phone interview, Myklebust said her son is "wholly himself," despite the ordeal. His "calm and collected" demeanor helped him throughout, she said.
After his accident at about 10 p.m. local time, he called out for help "until he lost his voice," but no one was in the remote area, Myklebust said. Fortunately, a Garmin SOS Beacon device was within his reach, and Vollmer activated it, reaching his mother in Vermont and father in Minnesota.
Unfortunately, because of the different time zones, both parents were sleeping, and it was hours until they saw it and contacted emergency personnel, Myklebust said.
Continuing bad weather on the West Coast is preventing air transport of her son to a doctor specializing in tissue grafting that he will need for a below-knee prosthesis.
Myklebust, who moved from Minnesota to Danby four years ago, is grateful for her Vermont friends' support. Her friend Dublin Durller-Wilson is asking for the community to help the family offset expenses.
Myklebust’s work as a weaver, sold under the Mountain Heart label, is available for sale at Indigo+Green, at 34 South Main St. in Danby and available online indigogreen.shop/products/mountainheart-handmade-goods.
Full proceeds from any sales will go to her.
A GoFundMe page, seeking $8,000 to cover some of the expenses of travel, lodging and hospitalization, is at gofundme.com/f/devin-vollmer.