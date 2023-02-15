Imagine that you are car camping, and in the pitch dark of night you hear something smashing through the roof of your car. Your fingers locate a flashlight, and its beam reveals something weird: the only thing visible in the windows is tree bark. Then you sense numbness in your legs.
These were among the first sensations that Danby resident Andrea Myklebust’s son, Devin Vollmer, felt surviving the scary ordeal of having a huge tree crush his car several weeks ago. In a telephone interview, he recounted his experience.
On Dec. 26, the afternoon before the accident, Vollmer was in Shelter Cove, California, a spot of rugged cliffs and pristine coastline, watching 20-foot waves crash onshore. The spot was remote: The Pacific Coast Highway veers inland here, the cliffs too steep to hold a road.
A storm was brewing. Vollmer headed 30 minutes inland and found a campsite. He noted that private homes were on the roadway maybe a half mile off.
For Vollmer, car camping was safe -- unlike, for example, backpacking in 40 miles with only provisions on his back to sustain him. He had settled in for the night and fallen asleep until awakened by the noise, a horrible crashing, shattering.
There was an “explosion of glass,” he said. Then the flashlight revealed the bark and the close roof of the car, wires dangling.
He “figured out pretty quickly” what happened. The doors were blown outward and the whole car was listing at 30 degrees. He tried to move, to think, but “there was no way I could MacGyver my way out.”
For the first half hour, “things were pretty bad,” Vollmer said. His phone had been “folded in half.” He screamed for help until his throat ached. He tried to move, to get free, but his left leg “felt as if it was being squeezed on all directions ... [it was] frozen in place.” He could not move it a millimeter. He felt numbness, which was gradually replaced by discomfort.
Vollmer suddenly remembered he had a Garmin SOS device in the center console. He strained his body and his fingertips, pushing it and nudging it so he could finally gain hold. Fearing it could fall under the seat beyond his grasp, he “gripped it like I had never gripped anything in my life.” He pulled it close and signaled his mom and dad.
Panic stopped and he was rational. He took stock: Nothing had hit his head. His organs were fine. He was sheltered, out of rain and wind. He was warm in his bedding. He knew, though, that without circulation, his limbs would die.
He was confident that help would come, especially given that people lived along the road nearby.
He could only wait.
Finally, flashing yellow lights penetrated gaps in the windows, and he knew help had arrived, confirmed by the sound of chainsaws.
Accounts later revealed that 60 rescuers working 15 hours first stabilized the car and then cut away the massive tree, one of the largest in the area. Finally freed, he was transported via ambulance to Shelter Cove and then by the only helicopter able to fly in the storm conditions. A Coast Guard helicopter medevaced him to Eureka.
In the hospital, people saved his life for the second time in a matter of hours. Vollmer was suffering from compartment syndrome, resulting from the crushed soft tissue swelling and constricting blood vessels and veins. Orthopedic and vascular surgeons operated to relieve the pressure, but because of ongoing challenges, they recommended that Vollmer receive care in San Francisco, at the California Pacific Medical Center's Davies Campus Hospital, a pioneering facility for microvascular surgery.
At Davies, Dr. Rudolph Buntic led a team that amputated his left leg, mid-shin, allowing function of his knee and making the road to rehabilitation easier. However, it will be months before Vollmer can be fitted with a prosthetic foot. The swelling must subside to provide a stable, consistent base.
Vollmer described his mother’s adventure to get to him in his time of need. She flew to San Francisco, where she intended to rent a car. However, she had only a debit card -- not a credit card -- and couldn’t rent a car.
Myklebust bought a plane ticket to Shelter Cove, but in the storm, the flight was canceled. She bought a bus ticket, trekked across town, and stayed up all night at the bus station until its departure at 4 or 5 in the morning.
Finally she arrived in Eureka and stayed by his side for weeks. She could afford the long-term lodging in Eureka and then San Francisco, thanks to friends in Vermont who bought her goods. (These goods, Vollmer noted with pride, are the result of her raising sheep, and overseeing every part of their wool until it becomes a hat or scarf or blanket.)
With a laugh, Vollmer says he’s learned one thing from the ordeal: next time, “camp in SoCal.”