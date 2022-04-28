DANBY — Would a delinquent tax collector be more efficient if they were appointed rather than elected?
Town Meeting voters in Danby initially said yes, but are now being asked to reconsider a vote that gave the Select Board the authority to appoint the position.
An informational meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on May 16 at Currier Memorial School, and Australian ballot voting will be held the next day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town Offices at 130 Brook Road.
On Town Meeting Day, 58 percent of voters casting ballots approved granting that authority to the board, by a vote of 310 to 222. The question, Article 8 of the Town Meeting warning, asked, in part, “Shall the voters authorize the Select Board to appoint a collector of delinquent taxes?”
Douglas R. White, the current delinquent tax collector, is in support of reconsidering and reversing the vote to a “no,” meaning the position would still be elected. According to Danby Select Board member Bradley Bender, White petitioned for the reconsideration vote, as allowed under state law.
In a post on the Danby Families Facebook page, White said the expenses paid by the elected tax collector, including postage, materials and legal fees, would be paid by the town instead — eating into whatever additional revenue is collected. At present, White said he absorbs those costs.
“With the unknown salary rate and relatively small increase to town revenue, is this something that really needs changing?” White asked. “An elected delinquent tax collector will work much harder than an appointed one. No money coming in equals no paycheck.”
“If it’s not broke, why fix it?” he added.
Bender said the Select Board put the question to Town Meeting voters, because they saw it as a way to increase revenue, offsetting the municipal tax rate. He also said that an appointed collector would be responsible to the Select Board and could be replaced if they were not performing up to expectations.
“If $20,000 is collected in delinquent taxes and fees, that’s worth a penny on the grand list,” Bender said.
He said the proposal does not reflect any animosity against White, or his job performance as the elected delinquent tax collector. He noted that several years ago, the town took similar action by directing recording fees from the town clerk’s office to the town’s general fund for the same reason. “They’re ways of reducing the tax rate and saving the town money,” he said.
Bender said the town’s tax delinquencies vary year to year, and presently sit at $110,000.