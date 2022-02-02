DANBY — The Danby Select Board has approved budgets of $483,997 in general fund spending and $791,150 for its Highway Department for fiscal 2023.
The combined $1,275,147 proposed for the year starting July 1 marks a slight decrease from the total budgeted for the current fiscal year. Board Chairman Bradley Bender said the proposal reflects the board’s desire to “level fund” the budget in the coming year.
An informational meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 28 at Currier Memorial School. Voting will take place by Australian ballot on Town Meeting Day on March 1.
The budget proposal, approved on Jan. 18, is $2,117 less than the $1.277,264 approved by Town Meeting voters last year. It anticipates $1,054,062 in property tax revenue.
The general fund budget is down $24,973 from the $508,970 budgeted for fiscal 2022. That decrease includes $49,242 in proposed appropriations to human service providers to be decided by voters.
The highway budget, a $22,856 increase over the amount approved for fiscal 2022, includes $120,000 in state highway aid.
The town ballot includes two contested races for Select Board.
The first was expected to be a three-way race between incumbent Douglas I. White, Tracey Porter and Kenneth Abbott Jr. But White has removed himself from consideration, leaving Porter and Abbott to vie for a two-year term on the board.
In the other race, incumbent Michael Powers is seeking re-election for a three-year term. He’s opposed by Annette Smith.
Also on the warning are three nonbinding advisory questions.
One asks if the Danby Select Board should pass regulations restricting all-terrain vehicles and “opening certain town highways to ATV travel.” Another asks if the town should provide hybrid access — in person and remote — to Select Board meetings.
A third asks the town’s voters if they support Danby taking part in the field house proposed for Dana M. Thompson Memorial Park in Manchester. Towns participating in the project would be asked to help fund it, in return for reduced membership fees for residents.
Danby will be mailing town ballots to all registered voters, while Taconic and Green Regional School District ballots will be mailed by request. All voting can be done in person on March 1, as well.
For more information, contact Danby Town Clerk Janice Arnold at 802-293-5136 or danbytownclerk@vermontel.net.