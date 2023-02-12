HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. — A 24-year-old Danby, Vt., man was arrested Saturday after an alleged domestic incident in Hoosick Falls, N.Y.
According to Hoosick Falls police, they responded to a report on Church Street at around 1:49 a.m., and when they arrived found Dawson Frazier — who was staying at the apartment — covered in blood. During the investigation police determined Frazier was injured while causing damage inside the apartment.
It is also alleged that Frazier assaulted a female and child and took their cell phones away to prevent them from calling 911. Prior to the domestic incident Frazier allegedly damaged to a vehicle parked on Church Street.
Frazier was taken into custody, and as he was being placed in the patrol car he head-butted the arresting officer.
Frazier was transported to Samaritan Hospital to receive treatment for his injuries. He was then brought back to the village and arraigned in front of Village Justice Harold McClellan on 11 charges that included the felony of assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and assault on a police officer.
He was remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail without bail and will to reappear for a preliminary hearing on Wednesday at 6 p.m.