RUTLAND — A federal grand jury has charged a Danby man with three counts of distributing heroin, fentanyl and cocaine base, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for Vermont announced Tuesday.
The man, Andersen Benoit, 39, is accused of committing the offenses in July and September of 2019. He pleaded not guilty.
Benoit, a citizen of Haiti, is currently also facing state drug trafficking charges in New York, according to a release from the prosecutor’s office.
Each of his federal charges is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and mandatory three years of supervised release. Any sentence will be formulated through the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and consideration of Benoit’s personal history and characteristics.
U.S. District Court Magistrate Judge Kevin Doyle ordered Benoit detained while awaiting trial, granting the government’s request.
Acting U.S. Attorney Jonathan Ophardt commended the investigation of the Vermont State Police’s Narcotics Investigative Unit and the FBI. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Joseph Perella. Benoit is represented by defense attorney Rich Bothfeld.