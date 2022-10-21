"Goodwill changed my life. Where would everyone here, including me, be if it wasn't for Goodwill?" said Katherine Stone, who recently got promoted to keyholder, as she cut the ribbon on the new Career Center on Friday. A few years ago, she approached Goodwill about completing community service, and has since become a solid team member. "So now the community, I hope, comes here and takes [advantage of] the classroom and sees if it would change their lives."