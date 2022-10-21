BENNINGTON — Goodwill Industries of the Berkshires and Southern Vermont held a ribbon-cutting celebration Friday at its new Career Center in Bennington, located within Goodwill’s retail store and donation center at 215 North St.
“We’re here to help people in our community get the skills they need for employment,” said Kathy Anker, vice president of mission services in a release. “We also provide employment opportunities and supervised job coaches for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”
The Career Center will be open on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Staff will offer assistance with resume building, interview skills, preparation for job interviews, and soft skills training. Goodwill provides program participants with work attire for interviews and subsequent employment through its Suit Your Self program.