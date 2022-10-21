2022-10-21-GOODWILL_A.jpg

"Goodwill changed my life. Where would everyone here, including me, be if it wasn't for Goodwill?" said Katherine Stone, who recently got promoted to keyholder, as she cut the ribbon on the new Career Center on Friday. A few years ago, she approached Goodwill about completing community service, and has since become a solid team member. "So now the community, I hope, comes here and takes [advantage of] the classroom and sees if it would change their lives." 

 Isabel Wissner— Bennington Banner
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

BENNINGTON — Goodwill Industries of the Berkshires and Southern Vermont held a ribbon-cutting celebration Friday at its new Career Center in Bennington, located within Goodwill’s retail store and donation center at 215 North St. 

“We’re here to help people in our community get the skills they need for employment,” said Kathy Anker, vice president of mission services in a release. “We also provide employment opportunities and supervised job coaches for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.”

The Career Center will be open on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Staff will offer assistance with resume building, interview skills, preparation for job interviews, and soft skills training. Goodwill provides program participants with work attire for interviews and subsequent employment through its Suit Your Self program.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.