Final results of the nine-candidate race for four seats on the Southwest Vermont Regional Technical School District board were not yet known as of press time on Tuesday evening.
Around 9:30 p.m., with preliminary results from 10 of 13 localities in the district available, challenger Michael Cutler led the field with 1,858 votes, followed by another newcomer, Anthony “TJ” Williams, with 1,708. Incumbent Jackie Kelly held third place with 1,665 votes, and in fourth place was challenger Asher Edelson with 1,079 votes.
Incumbent Mike Munson, with 957 votes, challenger Jamar Bivens, challenger Nienna Rose, incumbent Edward Letourneau and David “Drew” Dughi trailed the top four candidates in that order as of press time.
The district includes the localities of Arlington, Bennington, Dorset, Manchester, North Bennington, Pownal, Readsboro, Sandgate, Searsburg, Shaftsbury, Stamford, Sunderland and Woodford.
The results cited above do not include Pownal, Readsboro or Sandgate. District clerk Cassandra Barbeau said Tuesday night that full results would most likely become available on Wednesday, given the number of towns involved.
The election follows controversy involving Letourneau, who was asked to resign in September “due to racist and xenophobic comments posted on Facebook,” according to a letter from SVRTSD Superintendent Michael Lawler written on behalf of the board to Vermont Secretary of Education Dan French.
The board, through the letter, sought an opinion on whether it had the authority either to “remove a board member by majority vote of the board” or “hold a special election to determine if a school board member should be removed.”
The state agency’s general counsel responded on Oct. 26 of last year that “there is no mechanism in state law” for the board to remove an elected member and that the agency was unaware “of any provision in the in the education statutes ... for the electorate of a school district or technical center district to remove a school board member prior to the end of that individual’s term of office.”
Letourneau refused to resign from the technical school board or the Mount Anthony Union School District board, on which he also serves, invoking his First Amendment rights.
Also appearing on the district’s ballot was its $4 million proposed budget for the ensuing fiscal year and a potential expansion of its capital reserve fund and equipment reserve fund by $60,000 and $20,000, respectively. At press time, both articles appeared likely to pass by significant margins.