BENNINGTON — A Bennington Superior Court judge on Wednesday lifted a 22-hour-a-day curfew on Max Misch in one of the last cases pending against the white nationalist.
In an afternoon hearing, Judge Cortland Corsones sided with a defense argument that Misch already has proper supervision measures in place. Misch pleaded guilty in a plea deal with prosecutors to a slew of charges, including a felony crime of aggravated domestic assault and disorderly conduct as a hate crime. Misch received a one- to three-year suspended sentence in the deal, allowing for a strict two-year probation period.
Because Misch pleaded guilty to a felony, he is automatically banned from ever owning or possessing any type of firearms.
Misch is still facing a 2018 misdemeanor charge of possessing a high-capacity ammunition magazine in violation of state law. His defense team has filed a motion in that case to dismiss the charge, citing the recent U.S. Supreme Court’s Second Amendment ruling against a New York State law in a case involving similar firearms issues. There has been no ruling yet on that pending motion.
Defense attorney Frederick Bragdon argued that Misch is still facing jail time of one- to three-years if he violates any of the probation conditions of his suspended sentence. Further, Bragdon argued that probation authorities already have the ability to set an additional curfew if they deem it necessary.
Prosecutors from the Attorney General’s Office argued that Misch still should be the subject of a strict curfew, as they revealed that they had just received an email from Bennington Police that Misch was recently given a citation while he was outside his home for an unspecified violation of conditions.
There were no further details in court on what, if any, violation Misch committed. It was also revealed that he would be arraigned on the possible new charge as soon as September.
Misch refused to speak to reporters after the hearing ended.