HOOSICK, N.Y. — A culvert directly under the roadway at the Hoosick River between Route 22 and South Street on Route 7 in Hoosick collapsed Friday morning, causing authorities to close the much-used road in both directions for emergency repairs.
So far, there has been no determination on the cause of the collapse or what the costs will be to repair the site on the busy route between Vermont and Troy, N.Y.
A six-mile detour has been set up for motorists to bypass the collapsed area as they dig up and replace the culvert and repair the road surface. All trucks must use a much longer detour, which sends them between Shaftsbury and Pownal to continue east and west.
“We are working on this 24/7,” said Brad Simon, safety official for the D.A. Collins Company, the contractor replacing the culvert. “We estimate we’ll be here all two weeks. We ask that motorists be patient with us, as some workers will work through the night to make the necessary repairs. We want everyone to stay safe in the cold, especially after nightfall."
A possible factor in the collapse is the reported inch of rain that fell on the area where the culvert washout occurred just east of the Hoosick River, which, according to the National Weather Service, was not necessarily considered excessive. Runoff coming from Vermont might have also played a factor, but it has not officially been determined as yet.
Route 7 is a vital link between Southern Vermont’s small towns and the cities of Troy and Albany in New York. Many Vermonters use the east-west route to get to work and the Albany airport, as well as make connections to major roadway links spreading across the country in and around the Albany area. Eastbound traffic brings weekend visitors to tourist destinations and deliveries to the local area.
According to an article in the Albany Times-Union, crews will try and repair at least one side so that traffic can continue in at least one direction until the repairs are concluded. A complete replacement of the culvert is expected. New York State Department of Transportation says it will update the public as details become available.