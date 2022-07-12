BENNINGTON — Updating the Select Board after an increase in violent crime and drug trafficking, Bennington Police Chief Paul Doucette said part of the problem relates to gangs trying to move into the area.
Police investigations have identified three gangs from the Holyoke-Springfield area of Western Massachusetts, Doucette said, and some of the violence and gunfire is related to their “turf battles.”
The gangs “are attempting to gain a foothold” here and around the state and region, he said.
The main factors driving criminal activity, he said, are “money, guns and drugs.”
‘INTENSE THINGS’
“There have been some intense things happening in Bennington over the past six months,” Doucette said during a presentation on public safety issues.
Incidents have included a drive-by shooting into a building, burglaries, serious assaults and a stabbing, the chief said.
Two large-scale police raids on Bennington residences, in cooperation with state and federal law enforcement personnel, led to seven arrests in both April and earlier this month, and confiscation of drugs and paraphernalia.
In addition, Doucette and BPD Lt. Camillo Grande said they’ve met with a number of residents in recent weeks and heard requests for officers to issue more tickets for traffic violations.
“We are doing what we can, given our staffing levels,” Doucette said. “We are trying to do many things.”
INCREASED VIOLENCE
During their update, the officers said that whenever residents notice violence, drug trafficking or use, or offenses like speeding, the key is to quickly contact the police department – by phone or email. Contact information is available on the BPD website.
While some are reluctant to contact police immediately for fear of retribution from criminals, it’s important to do so right away, Doucette said. A call to police after a drive-by shooting in which a Main Street apartment building was struck by bullets led to evidence later used to make several arrests, he said.
“It’s best to call when it’s happening,” he said.
DISTURBING TRENDS
The officers said they’ve noticed two disturbing trends related to gangs and drug trafficking. In one case, people who can legally purchase firearms are trading them to others – such as a convicted felon who can’t legally own a firearm -- for drugs.
Doucette said the BPD is working with state and federal authorities to investigate those transactions, which are violations of federal gun legislation, and arrests are expected.
He also cited a recent trend toward using underage youth to deliver drugs or to perform other gang-related activities, because the gangs understand juvenile offenders are rarely held after they are arrested and are soon back on the streets.
That is related to Vermont statutes regarding juvenile offenders, the chief said, which he said place “restrictions” on attempts to hold juveniles awaiting trial on drug or some other offenses. The gangs try to take advantage of those laws, he said, including by transporting drugs to be traded here for firearms purchased by local adults.
Doucette said he understands how residents can become frustrated when people are arrested and soon back on the streets. Criminal investigations can take months, he said, and arrests rarely come as quickly as they do on hour-long cop shows on television.
“We just can’t simply lock people up,” Doucette said, because police have to to abide by laws and judicial rulings.
He advocated that local political leaders, state lawmakers and community partners “work together to create enforceable laws.”
Select Board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins said the board "felt it was important for the community to hear from the BPD about drug-related crime and to also hear from community organizations addressing substance use disorder.
"We now have more information about why we are seeing this uptick in drug-related violence in Bennington and surrounding communities," she added. "We also better understand the things that we are doing right as a community and the additional steps we need to take."