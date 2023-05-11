ARLINGTON — The Arlington Fire Department, assisted by several surrounding agencies, responded to a house fire at 38 Green River Drive around midnight Monday into Tuesday morning.
All human occupants were able to safely exit the house, owned by Samuel and Cynthia Pike, according to town records. However, one cat was confirmed to be killed and another unaccounted for, according to Bill Beideman, 2nd Assistant Fire Chief for the Manchester Fire Department.
“I just saw a firefighter bringing one cat out of the house, and it had perished,” he said.
Beideman couldn’t confirm with 100 percent certainty the cause, but said it appeared the seat of the fire was a small room sectioned off in a two-car garage connected to the two-story home. The room contained a wood-burning stove with firewood stacked around it.
“That appeared to be the origin of the fire,” he said. “The fire spread to the house from the garage, into the kitchen. The kitchen received extensive heat damage and fire damage – the rest of the first floor and the second floor had extensive smoke damage.”
In addition to Manchester, Shaftsbury and Shushan (N.Y.) Fire Departments responded to the scene, as well as Arlington Rescue Squad and Green Mountain Power.
Beideman lauded Arlington’s firefighters for their quick action. He said MFD was called for their tanker and interior firefighting crews, and dispatched at 12:15 a.m., but Arlington had the sizable blaze under control by the time MFD arrived.
“By the time I got on scene, they had the fire knocked down,” he said. “They did a very nice job, they really did. Because the fire was through the roof before they got there.”
“It’s just very unfortunate,” he later added.
AFD did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the fire.