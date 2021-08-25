BENNINGTON — The Crescent Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center at 312 Crescent Boulevard has changed hands for a reported $8.4 million.
The property was purchased Aug. 17 by the corporate entity Crescent Pac Holdings LLC, of Valley Stream, N.Y., Zalmen Oberlander, authorized member, according to town assessor records.
The facility, which recently was listed as having 90 beds, will be operated by Crescent Post Acute Care LLC, Michael Goode, authorized member, according to assessor records.
A phone message to Crescent Manor seeking further information was not returned as of press time.
According to Banner files, the property was purchased by OVT Realty LLC — the seller this month — in 2013 for $4 million.