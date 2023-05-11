BENNINGTON — Heritage Family Credit Union is seeking permits to construct a new Bennington branch office building at the site of a longtime auto dealership at 200 North St.
The credit union had recently considered the site of the former Jensen’s Restaurant at 332 North St., but a proposed purchase of that parcel fell through in April, Heritage President and CEO Matt Levandowski said, adding that the search for a new building site would continue.
The credit union is seeking to move from its current branch location at 206 Pleasant St. in part to have more office space, Levandowski said.
He was out of the office Thursday and could not be reached for comment.
THREE FLOORS
According to plans submitted with an application to the Bennington Development Review Board last month, Heritage would raze the current structure and build a three-story branch office on the lot at the intersection of North and River streets.
The DRB will meet May 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bennington Fire Facility to consider the design and project development plans and proposed site improvements.
The property owner is Thomas Rubio of Stony Brook, N.Y.
Plans prepared by Goldstone Architecture call for demolition of the dealership building and show a 37-foot high, three-story building with a drive-thru lane, as well as site improvements, including plantings and screening vegetation.
The plan indicates customer traffic for the drive-thru would enter on the north side of the .9-acre lot, go around the building, and exit onto River Street on the south side. The drive-up window is shown on the west side of the building.
Stephens Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Bennington, which most recently occupied the North Street building — previously a Mazda dealership for many years — moved in 2019 to a newly constructed building on a site near Monument Plaza.