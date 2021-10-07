BENNINGTON — The citizen group charged with creating the format for a permanent police oversight committee met Thursday for the first time and selected co-chairs and a meeting minutes keeper.
Margae Diamond and April Dunham were named co-chairs of the 10-person group, and Lynn Mazza was selected to keep the meeting minutes, which will be posted on the town website.
The taskforce, appointed by the Select Board after an application process that sought a diverse membership, also mapped out plans to discuss and research options for a police department oversight entity.
In general, the taskforce is charged with creating a plan for a permanent board to recommend Bennington Police Department training and community collaboration efforts, review complaints against the department, develop and review proposed department policies and procedures, and analyze safety and equity data collected by the BPD.
CREATING SUBGROUPS
Meeting Thursday via Zoom, the task force decided to create subgroups that could meet separately to research specific aspects of policing oversight to bring back to the full taskforce for consideration.
A report from the group is due in January, and the Select Board will then review the proposal and present it for public comment with the goal of creating the new town board in May.
The task force’s role is to propose a permanent community safety and equity board that will have oversight of the Police Department. Select Board members have said the goal is to “move Bennington toward achieving its vision of becoming ‘a welcoming, engaged, inclusive and resilient community where everyone, regardless of identity, shares in our vitality and benefits from an outstanding quality of life,’” which is from the town vision statement.
Working with the taskforce is Brian Corr, a past president of NACOLE (the National Association for Civilian Oversight of Law Enforcement), which was hired by the board as a consultant for the process.
NACOLE has worked with large and small communities across the country to help determine a format for policing oversight that works for the specific community.
TO MEET THURSDAYS
The taskforce also agreed to continue meeting on Thursdays, on the first and third Thursday of the month. The subcommittees will meet at different times for work sessions that will not include a quorum of the entire group, and those subgroups would report back to the full taskforce.
The next full taskforce meeting is expected to be on Oct. 21. Meetings are being recorded by Catamount Television, the local cable network.
Select Board Chairwoman Jeannie Jenkins, who addressed the group prior to its meeting, said later that one of 11 original members had to drop out for personal reasons and the taskforce will have 10 members going forward.
The members include Clark Adams, Bennington Police Officer Benjamin Cassavaugh; Diamond, Dunham; Gail Harbour, Marsh Hudson-Knapp; Mazza; Jim Vires, Sarabeth Ward and Lauren Wilcox.
Jeanne Conner and Bruce Lee-Clark, Select Board members who with Jenkins serve as the community policing program coordinators, also attended, as did Town Manager Stuart Hurd, who will provide staff assistance and information on the open meeting law and other organizational topics as needed.
In seeking applicants for the taskforce, the Select Board initially sought candidates from the fields of mental health, K-12 education, lived experience, law enforcement, law, as well as the BIPOC and business communities, recent high school/college grads, domestic violence and interfaith advocates, people with disabilities, LGBTQ people and migrant labor.
Information on the entire community policing effort in Bennington is posted on the town website. The process also has included formation of taskforce groups to review and revise as needed specific BPD policies.
Details are posted on the community policing page of the town website.