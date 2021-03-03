ADAM SAMROV -- BENNINGTON BANNER
Members of the Hoosick Falls and North Hoosick fire departments assist with a vehicle that crashed into the New 2 You II consignment shop in the village of Hoosick Falls, New York, on Wednesday afternoon around 2:40 p.m. Officials said they believed a man driving a red pickup truck had a medical issue and pushed a second car, a gray Buick, into the shop at the corner between Main Street and Classic Street. The man in the red truck was taken to the hospital but there were no updates on his condition on Wednesday night.