PERU — Vermont State Police are investigating a weekend crash on Vermont Route 11 in Peru that injured three people, one of them seriously.
According to VSP, troopers with the Shaftsbury Barracks responded to a single motor vehicle crash with injuries near Beechwood Lane on Saturday just after 5 a.m. The crash involved a vehicle rollover with significant damage.
Troopers and officers from the Winhall Police Department found a 2020 Acura RDX driven by 26-year-old Rusheda Robinson of Hyannis, Mass., totaled. In addition, there was a power pole severed in two locations
The investigation revealed that Robinson was traveling westbound on Route 11 when she rounded a curve and went off the road. Her Acura gradually drifted toward the westbound embankment, crossed the white fog line, and continued through the snowbank until it impacted the power pole. The RDX flipped onto its roof, with significant damage and airbag deployment, police said.
Robinson reported she was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the incident and did not sustain any injuries. However, three additional occupants inside the vehicle were not wearing their seatbelts and were injured. Two occupants sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were cleared by the Londonderry Rescue Squad. The third occupant sustained serious bodily injury and had to be transported by the Londonderry Rescue Squad to the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center for further medical evaluation.
Police said the primary cause of the crash is still being investigated and are asking anyone witnessed the incident to contact the Vermont State Police in Shaftsbury at 802-442-5421 Ext. 8 and ask to speak with Trooper Criss.
The Vermont State Police were assisted by Peru Fire Department, Londonderry Rescue Squad, Green Mountain Power, and Paul’s Towing Service.