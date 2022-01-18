DORSET — On Tuesday morning, a car crash on Route 7 sent a woman to the hospital with minor injuries after her car rolled twice in snowy conditions.
At about 7 a.m., Vermont State Police responded to a single vehicle crash on U.S. Route 7 near Emerald Lake State Park. Police saw a 2005 Saturn off the road's shoulder, rolled on its roof with significant damage. There was debris from the crash in both lanes of Route 7, which was temporarily shut down to clear it.
Investigation revealed that Christina Dunlap, 35, the driver, was traveling southbound when she lost control of the car. The road conditions — with partial snow coverage — contributed to the crash. Her car slid across the center line into the northbound lane and off the road into the embankment.
Dunlap, of Bromley Village, was wearing a seatbelt when the car rolled.
She suffered neck pain and was transported to Southern Vermont Medical Center by Northshire Rescue Squad. The car was totaled in the crash, and was towed from the scene by Paul’s Towing Service.
State police were also assisted by the Dorset Fire Department.