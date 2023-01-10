BENNINGTON — A policy shifting the handling of police complaints to an oversight panel was adopted Monday night, with some revisions.
The third reading of the Quality Control, Internal Investigations and Discipline policy was conducted at the Bennington Select Board meeting, transferring the authority for reviewing the Bennington Police Department complaints to the Community Policing Advisory Review Board. The proposed policy change had been read twice before by the Board before being tweaked for its third time before the panel.
Town Manager Stuart Hurd said that after the second reading he spoke to some of his staff and decided that responsibilities for the policies and the procedures for dealing with any complaints should be separate and clearly indicated.
“What you need to do is adopt the policy to give CPARB that authority,” said Hurd told the Select Board.
Without the policy, CPARB does not have the authority to address complaints against the police department.
He said the change being presented at Monday's meeting would allow CPARB to work with the police department to create procedures for handling complaints. The Select Board would be responsible for the policies — not the procedures — relating to police issues.
“I actually think it's a great idea to do that,” said Board member Bruce Lee-Clark. He said the Select Board usually only sets the policies.
Several board members and CPARB members who were present at the meeting had minor questions or changes that they wanted to see in the wording of the policy.
After hearing the requests, Board member Sarah Perrin made it clear that she was not ready to vote. She said she wanted to wait to hear from more community members.
Town Planning Director Daniel Monks suggested that the board adopt the policy Monday night, but wait until the next meeting to sign it. That way CPARB can start its work, but the policy can be amended as needed.
Perrin said she appreciated Monks’ idea, and voted with the rest of the board to adopt the policy.
The two-months-long process of editing and revising the policy ended in a unanimous vote of support, and a round of applause from the community members in the audience.