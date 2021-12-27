ROCKINGHAM — The mysterious case of the injured Holstein heifer discovered in the middle of Route 103 in Rockingham is still under investigation.
Vermont State Police Cpl. Bryson Lunderville said Monday that he is working with the assistant state veterinarian to track down the ownership of the heifer, which had to be put down because of her injuries.
He said he does not believe that the driver, once found, will be charged with animal cruelty because he said an animal cruelty case involves the element of intent. He said it was more likely a case of an unsecured load, creating a safety hazard.
“I don’t believe it was malicious,” he said.
Lunderville said he and the veterinarian are using the tags found on the Holstein heifer to find out who was transporting it the morning of Dec. 15, at about 10:44 a.m.
The heifer, which he estimated weighed about 600 to 700 pounds, had recently been sold at a Massachusetts livestock auction. He said he did not believe the heifer was on its way to a slaughterhouse because of its size.
He said it appeared the heifer fell out of a northbound livestock trailer because the rear gate was not properly secured. The animal was found in the northbound lane on Route 103, very close to the intersection with Williams Road in Bartonsville. In addition to the injury to the animal, he said a driver could have been hurt running into the animal.
Anyone with information about the missing heifer should contact Lunderville at the Westminster barracks at 802-722-4600.